How to improve your digital security

Data breaches and identity theft are unfortunately commonplace these days -- and if you want to protect yourself, you can't just stand idly by.

While you don't need to rush out and buy a tin-foil hat, there are definitely a few gadgets out there that can go a long way toward keeping you and your information safe, whether they're for preventing intruders, keeping your data private, or just for your own peace of mind.

Here are six digital security mistakes you're probably making -- along with the gear you'll need to get safe.

(And right now, you can find the TP-Link AC1750 Smart Router on sale for $57.99 if you need an updated WiFi router for a small space. For those looking for a firewall/VPN unit to cover multiple users, the Zyxel USG20-VPN is currently discounted to $169. Our favorite affordable two-factor authentication device, Thetis' Fido U2F Security Key, is available for just $14.44.)

Security mistake #1: Using an outdated wireless WiFi router

Take a moment to consider your wireless router. How old is it? If it's more than two or three years old, consider upgrading to a newer model -- ideally one that's built to meet modern threats and that will continue to receive security updates.

Getting a new WiFi router isn't just about getting faster internet, although you'll get that too; it's about protecting yourself from the latest router vulnerabilities and exploits.

For small homes: Just because you don't have a lot of space to cover doesn't mean you don't need to upgrade your router -- check out the TP-Link AC1750 Smart Router. It boasts a built-in VPN service, parental controls, it works with Alexa, and it even has Quality of Service (QoS) controls for prioritizing specific devices -- but the best part is the price tag. At under $60, you'd be hard pressed to find another router with this full of a feature set.

For mid-sized homes: If you need to cover a larger space, you'll need a wireless router with a bigger range, and for mid-size dwellings we recommend the Netgear Nighthawk AC2300. We like Netgear's routers because they set the standard for other brands: They're reliable, powerful, and easy to set up. The AC2300 is one of their mid-level routers, offering a great compromise between high-end features and usability.

For large homes: If you've got a ton of space to cover, like multiple floors in a house, we recommend getting a mesh networking system like the new eero Mesh WiFi System. It lets you place three separate nodes throughout your home, so you can distribute coverage and get the fastest speeds no matter what room you're in.

Security mistake #2: Leaving your webcam lens exposed

If you're in a lot of video calls for work or you like to connect with family and friends over Skype or FaceTime, chances are your computer has a built-in webcam. We're big fans of webcams, but only when they're in use -- the rest of the time, they should be covered up in case anyone is trying to remotely spy on you. It's unlikely, but it has happened to other users in the past, and a permanent solution is less than $10.

If you've got a handful of webcams: EYSOFT's Set of Webcam Covers is a five-pack of self-adhesive webcam covers that are a solid value. They're easy to apply and slide easily.

If you've got more than a dozen webcams: The MyCamShield set includes 52 reusable adhesive covers in multiple sizes so you can use them on small devices like tablets and larger devices like smart TVs. (If you're not sure whether your TV has a built-in webcam, it's worth checking on.)

If you need a more fashionable option: MOSENCH's four-pack of webcam covers come in four different colors so you can color coordinate with your device or just add a splash of color as you maintain your privacy.

Security mistake #3: Not using a screen filter on your laptop

If you work in a shared space, that doesn't mean you have to live with your neighbors seeing what's on your computer's screen. In fact, if you ever work with sensitive information, it's especially important to keep your screen away from prying eyes -- which is why we recommend using a privacy screen.

For a 12-inch laptop: If you own a 12-inch laptop like the smaller MacBook, stick with the AmazonBasics Slim Magnetic Privacy Screen Filter. Because it's magnetic it's incredibly easy to apply, and it offers a wide field of view so you'll never have to move around to see your screen properly.

For a 13-inch laptop: SightPro's 13.3-inch Laptop Privacy Screen Filter is a perfect fit for most 13.3-inch laptops; we love it because it also offers blue light reduction, so it makes your screen much easier on your eyes.

For a 15-inch laptop: It's hard to top the best, which is why we recommend the same brand for larger laptops. SightPro's 15.6-inch Laptop Privacy Screen Filter has everything we like about the 13-inch model but at a larger size, so it's ideal for 15.6-inch laptops like the Dell Inspiron or the MacBook Pro.

Security mistake #4: Letting kids use the web without a filter

The internet is a great tool to help kids learn and understand the world around them -- but there's a lot on the web that isn't appropriate for younger users, and it's up to you to keep them safe from inappropriate content and unsafe online interactions.

The simplest option: The biggest name in parental controls is Circle, and the Circle Home Plus is their most popular product. It's an all-in-one unit that you control entirely via app, and it takes the pain out of parental controls. You can create filters to keep out unwanted content, monitor each user's web history, and even get reports about your internet usage. Their premium subscription service enables you to set time limits, pause a user's connectivity altogether, or even set up a rewards system for your kids based on responsible usage.

No subscription required: If you're looking for parental controls that won't create an ongoing expense, consider the KoalaSafe wireless access point. It's more affordable than Circle, and it includes powerful features like scheduling, internet pausing, and regular reporting.

If you're on a budget: If you're looking for parental controls but you don't have a lot to spend, take a look at NetAngel. NetAngel is a full-fledged wireless router that includes web filtering controls, and it's good at both jobs -- it has gigabit ethernet ports with 1200Mbps WiFi, and it lets you set filters for keeping out unwanted content. The parental controls require a $15/month subscription fee, but the first three months are free.

Security mistake #5: Not using two-factor authentication with your critical online accounts

The single most powerful step you can take to protect your logins is to set up two-factor authentication (2FA) on your accounts that support it.

In a two-factor authentication setup, after you log in to an account with your username and password, there's a second required verification step. In some cases, that means getting a short code sent to your phone, but phone lines aren't 100% secure either, so your best bet is with a dedicated second-factor device.

For your laptop or desktop computer: If your laptop has a USB-C port, get a Yubico YubiKey 5C. YubiKeys are the most popular brand of security key on the market, often used by corporate network administrators; they're durable, affordable, and FIDO-certified (which means they meet the industry standards for 2FA devices). If you don't like having a 2FA device poking out of your USB-C port, consider the YubiKey 5C Nano, which only protrudes out a few millimeters. If you're looking for one that fits a traditional, rectangular USB port, get the YubiKey 5 NFC or the miniature version, the YubiKey 5 Nano.

For keeping with you: If you log in to different machines or you travel a lot, you'll need a security key you can keep with you all the time, and one of the best portable models is Thetis' Fido U2F Security Key. It includes an adapter so it can work with either USB-A or USB-C ports, which is especially convenient if you work with both older and newer computers.

With a dedicated device, after you login you're asked to verify that it's you by tapping it; or, if you get a notification that your credentials are being used without your permission, you can deny access.

Security mistake #6: Using your home internet connection without a firewall

All it takes is one gadget -- even if it's a smart light bulb or a smart TV -- to be compromised and become a problem for everything on your network. Your smart fridge isn't going to lock you out of the house anytime soon, but nonetheless, it's a good idea to have a device on your network that's dedicated to making sure only the right traffic gets in and out, otherwise known as a firewall.

For securing your home network: Although it's a little pricey, the Roqos Core is well worth the money: it's an all-in-one network security device, so it handles everything from helping you set up a firewall to managing parental controls, and you can administer it all from an app. Whether you're looking to browse the web privately, block unidentified network intrusions, or just block ads across your entire network, the Roqos is the best, easiest way to do it.

For sharing an internet connection: If you share your internet connection with multiple users, get the Zyxel USG20-VPN. It's a firewall/VPN unit aimed at making sure every user is protected through malware protection. Parents can filter content as they see fit, and everyone can stay connected through a super-simple VPN.

For small business teams: If you're looking for a firewall/VPN unit for a small business that will see a high volume of web traffic, try out the Sophos XG 86. It offers firewall services and a built-in VPN, but the real killer feature here is how fast it is -- it has enough power to keep everyone connected without a single hiccup.

