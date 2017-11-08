  1. Home
Garlic Herb Goat Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

From www.foodfanatic.com by Nora Rušev
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds Mushrooms, smaller ones preferred for appetizers
  • Olive Oil, for greasing the baking sheet
  • 8 ounces Soft Goat Cheese
  • 1 tablespoon Fresh Thyme, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Fresh Rosemary, chopped
  • 1 clove Garlic, very finely minced
  • Black Pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Prep: Remove the stems from the mushrooms. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Lightly grease a baking sheet with olive oil.
  2. Make the filling: Stir together cream cheese, thyme, rosemary, garlic and black pepper until well combined.
  3. Fill the mushrooms: Using a teaspoon, fill the prepared mushroom caps with the goat cheese mixture.
  4. Bake: Arrange on the grease baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 15-20 minutes, or until filling is hot and slightly bubbly.

