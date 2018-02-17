  1. Home
Garlic Butter Baked Mushrooms

From www.foodfanatic.com by Nora Rušev
Ingredients

  • 1 pound Mushrooms, I used brown button, halved or quartered if large
  • 2 cloves Garlic, large, minced, plus 2 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons Olive Oil
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste
  • bunch Fresh Thyme
  • 2 tablespoons Unsalted Butter, cubed
  • juice from half a Lemon
  • bunch Flat-leaf Parsley, coarsely chopped

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 430°F (220°C).
  2. Add the mushrooms, both garlics and olive oil to a 7x11 baking dish and toss well.
  3. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Tuck the thyme sprigs between the mushrooms and scatter the butter all over the top.
  5. Bake the mushrooms for around 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until they’re tender and the sauce is bubbly.
  6. Remove the thyme sprigs from the dish and toss the mushrooms with lemon juice and parsley.

