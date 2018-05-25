Four tasty ways to escape NYC this summer without really leaving

Peeling yourself away from the New York City grind doesn’t always mean packing a suitcase. Sometimes it’s as easy as grabbing a MetroCard and working up an appetite. These four mini-getaways take you away — and come with delicious perks.

THE POLYNESIAN

Take a tropical trip without leaving Midtown. A new tiki bar called The Polynesian is now open at The Pod Times Square Hotel (400 W. 42nd St.)

The sprawling spot can hold up to 200 guests in its indoor space and on its outdoor terrace, which each boast a full-sized bar. The indoor bar’s top is made of lava stone, glazed with a turquoise color to transport you to South Pacific waters. The bar’s backdrop features screens of cut metal inspired by Polynesian mask patterns.

All of the cocktails are created by Brian Miller, a partner and beverage director at The Polynesian (thepolynesiantiki.com). They include several large format drinks like The Exotica Bowl. It comes in a large snifter glass inside a huge clam shell with dry ice and is a blend of rum infused with kaffir lime, curry leaf and coriander, lime and lemon juices, lemongrass and ginger syrups, coconut cream and bitters.

Single serving drinks include the Jungle Booby (mezcal, tequila, Campari, absinthe, lime, grapefruit and pineapple juices and orgeat syrup); and the Tangaroa ($15, made with rums, bay leaf, falernum syrup, vanilla, absinthe and juices).

TACO BEACH

Spice things up with Mexican chow and cool cocktails at Taco Beach, opening in early June on Governors Island. After all, there’s nothing like putting a body of water between you and your everyday routine to get away from it all — even if the ferry ride from lower Manhattan only takes about 10 minutes.

The island stays open until 10 p.m. on Fridays, now through Sept. 14. “With longer hours than ever, we invite all New Yorkers to join us for unforgettable summer nights on the Island in the glow of the sunset and the sparkling Lower Manhattan skyline,” said Michael Samuelian, President of the Trust for Governors Island. Full ferry arrival and departure schedules from Brooklyn and Manhattan are at govisland.org, along with restaurant and activity info.

ISLAND FRIDAYS

Feel like you’re wasting away and not having enough fun? Island Fridays — a breezy after-party coming to Opry City Stage in collaboration with the Jimmy Buffett Broadway musical “Escape to Margaritaville” — is made for you to have a (beach) ball.

Launching June 1, and running every Friday in June, the collaborative shindig boasts leis, beach balls and island scenes on screens from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at this southern-style Theater District venue.

On tap: Cover bands, Buffett tunes, drink deals including half-price margaritas, happy-hour prices and a Tailgater special — an ice cooler filled with nine bottles of beer for $80 — plus “Escape to Margaritaville” ticket giveaways. More details at oprycitystage.com.

THE SPRINGS

Inspired by Palm Springs in Southern California, this Greenpoint, Brooklyn bar has everything you need for laid-back relaxation.

The Springs (224 Franklin St.), which opened earlier this month, has a 3,500-square-foot backyard with comfy seating and colorful fences.

From Memorial Day Weekend through July 4 weekend, the spot will offer specialty hot dogs. They include the Classic Chicago Dog ($5, peppers, tomato, white onions, pickle, sweet relish, yellow mustard, celery salt and poppy seeds); and the Mac n’ Cheese Dog ($6, gruyere, American and parmesan cheese blend with a mustard powder roux).

This Sunday and Monday only, The Springs is running a Memorial Day Weekend special in which customers can buy a Bottle Rocket Pop Slushy (lemon gin, Gifford Blue Curacao, house-made raspberry cordial) with a hot dog of your choice for $15. (thespringsbklyn.com)