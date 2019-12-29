Counting macros may be tricky, these items can help

Creating a nutritious diet is all about choices.

With so many foods to choose from, how do you pick the right ones? That's where macros come into play.

Macros, or macronutrients, consist of the fats, protein, and carbohydrates in food -- basically, what your body turns into energy. The theory is that balancing your intake of macros can lead to higher energy levels and better overall health.

Counting macros may be tricky, but there are ways to make it easier on yourself. We have a breakdown of the basics and plenty of macro-friendly products that will help you stay on track.

Macros 101

Think of macronutrients as the foundation of the food pyramid. They play important roles in your diet individually, and when successfully balanced, the idea is that your body can reach peak performance. Once you understand the basics, it's easy to wrap your head around the calculations to come.

Carbohydrates: Think fruit, bread, pasta, starchy vegetables. Carbohydrates are a prime energy source, as they provide energy faster than fats and proteins. They make up approximately 45 to 65% of an average diet.

Protein: Think poultry, fish, dairy, meat. Protein aids in repair and growth in muscle and tissue. It makes up between 15 and 35% of an average diet.

Fats: Think butter, oils, avocados, nuts. Fats are used as an energy source and are essential to absorbing vitamins and regulating hormones. They make up around 20 to 35% of an average diet.

Books on counting macros

There's a bit of a learning curve in the beginning, but spend enough time in the kitchen and at the grocery store and you'll be able to rattle macros off the top of your head. Not sure where to begin? That's why we're sharing cookbooks and educational texts about macros to help you kickstart your new path.

The MacroNutrient Diet: The Complete "Do It Yourself" Guide to Getting Lean

If you choose one book about macronutrients, let this be the one. It explains the science behind macros and how it aids in weight loss or gain, so it's a solid foundation before you jump into cookbooks and macro counting.

Everything Guide to Macronutrients: The Flexible Eating Plan for Losing Fat and Getting Lean

This beginner's guide to macro tracking will quickly turn it into second nature for you. It comes with 150 recipes and a 2-week starter program that allows you to continue to enjoy your favorite foods while sticking to the diet.

IIFYM: If It Fits Your Macros: The Ridiculously Simple Guide to Losing Weight Without Giving Your Favorite Foods

This guide's simple philosophy introduces you to flexible dieting. Learn to enjoy your favorite foods in moderation, both at restaurants and at home, with recipes where macro-tracking is easy.

Meal Planning for Beginners: 70 Easy Macros-Based Recipes for Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and Post-Workout

Master macro tracking with meal prep following this 70-recipe guide that's full of dishes that will make your diet plan easier. It also explains the difference between building meal plans by convenience or variety.

Macro tracking products

Looking for tools to work smarter, not harder? Here are our picks to support you in your macro tracking endeavors.

GoMacro Organic Vegan Protein Bars Peanut Butter + Chocolate: $29.88 on Amazon

These nutritious bars have the macros you need to stay on track when you're on the go -- hence the name. They're high in protein as well as vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and Kosher, so they'll likely fit any dietary restrictions and preferences you have.

Dietminder Personal Food & Fitness Journal: $15.95 on Amazon

Take time to reflect on your macros and progress with this daily journal so you can stay on track. It's easy to transcribe macros and there's a dedicated space for daily grand totals, so you can tackle your diet in an organized way.

Nicewell Food Scale 22lb. Digital Kitchen Scale: $23.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)

When it comes to tracking macros, you'll need to measure your food. Weighing ingredients is far more accurate than relying on measuring cups. This scale measures food in grams, ounces, and even fluid ounces so you can be as precise as possible.

EZ Prepa 32 oz. 3-Compartment Meal Prep Containers: $19.99 on Amazon

Save time with food prep -- even the pros do it. After all, it's easy to stick to macro goals when food is already waiting for you. This BPA-free set is also microwave- and dishwasher-safe so you can easily heat when you're ready to eat and clean when you're done.

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Water Bottle: 49.99 on Amazon

Water intake is essential, and you'll need to track that, too. This stainless steel, BPA-free bottle keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours. It's also by a trendy brand, so you won't mind carrying it with you wherever you go.

Understanding macro adjustments

Remember the percentages mentioned for carbohydrates, protein, and fats? You'll need to tailor them to your goals through adjustments.

Goals: Simply put, everyone has different goals. Depending on what they are, macro percentages are subjective and vary considerably. For some people, it's adopting healthier eating habits. For others, it's bodybuilding, weight loss, or improved health.

Adjustments: Adjustments are part and parcel of counting macros, especially with lifestyle changes. Activity levels, pregnancy, weight fluctuations, and even illness will require modifications. Depending on your goals, you'll need to adjust macros daily or when you hit a plateau.

Life happens: Macros involve a lot of counting, commitment, and discipline. Life happens, and sometimes you're derailed from daily goals. There's no need to beat yourself up about overindulging on a slice of cake. Macros are there for moderation and guidance, and when you're ready, you'll get back on track.

Nutrient-dense food: The foundation of counting macros revolves around making choices for nutrient-dense food. It boils down to balance, as well as understanding the nutritional content and macro breakdown of what you eat.

Where calories come into play

In the past, calories were treated as the main concern of intake. When it comes to counting macros, they're simply part of the equation. Your daily calorie goal still matters, but how you get there takes precedence.

Calculating BMR: Your basal metabolic rate (BMR) is how many calories your body requires at rest. This is the lowest number of calories your body should consume daily. BMR takes gender, age, height, and weight into consideration. You can calculate BMR by plugging it into an online BMR calculator.

Calculating caloric needs: Calculate your caloric needs based on your activity level. This is especially important with counting macros, as you'll need to adjust them accordingly for optimal results. With this equation, the variables are the same for men and women. Simply take your BMR and multiply it by the variable that best reflects your activity level:

Sedentary: BMR x 1.2

Lightly active: BMR x 1.375

Moderately active: BMR x 1.55

Very active: BMR x 1.725

Extra active: BMR x 1.9

After you know approximately how many calories you need per day, you'll be able to determine ideal daily macro amounts. Speak to a healthcare professional before making any major dietary changes.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.