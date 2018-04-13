  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Cinnamon Vanilla Peach Compote with Four Potato Hashbrowns

From www.ruralmom.com by Barb Webb
Cinnamon Vanilla Peach Compote with Four Potato Hashbrowns

Do you have a favorite breakfast food from your childhood?  My newest recipe for Cinnamon Vanilla Peach Compote with Dr. Praeger’s Four Potato Hashbrowns is a modern gluten-free twist on my childhood favorite.  Thanks to my partnership with Dr. Praeger’s and participation in the Mom Blog Tour Natural Products Expo West, I was inspired to […]

The post Cinnamon Vanilla Peach Compote with Four Potato Hashbrowns appeared first on Rural Mom.

Continue reading at Sustainable Chick