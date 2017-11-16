Boobie Frieda is 96

It’s kinda hard to believe but my Boobie is 96 years young today. 96. That’s a number one can only hope to live up to. Or is it a number you wish never to receive?

My Boobie Frieda is sharper than sharp. She’s got 20/20 eye vision and she still hosts my family over at her house every time I visit Toronto. The problem is, her body, is not keeping up with her age. She is slowing down and sometimes I look at her and think is she comfortable? The answer is no. I know that. She knows that. She tells me that! I feel for her and I don’t want her to EVER leave me. But I also don’t like the thought of her being uncomfortable. None the less, Boobie keeps on trucking and tells me every day that she’s living to watch her beautiful family grow. So we continue to make her happy and proud.