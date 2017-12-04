BIRTH BOSS DAYS

When Michelle and I first met it was, I believe in October of 2007. I had just recently married my best friend, Adam and my 29th birthday was creeping up. Michelle and I connected instantly over so many things in common, one in particular, being our birthdays were one week apart.

We were always planning parties. Not just for our birthdays but every single thing we could think of to celebrate. We became fast friends for life and later moved on to becoming business partners.