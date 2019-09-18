The best zero turn mower

A zero turn mower is a highly efficient machine that can pivot on a point for a quick job with few missed spots. These mowers may be walk-behind or riding mowers, and the size of their cutting deck may vary. These are expensive tools, and their value shows in their ability to uniformly mow a lawn in far less time than traditional mowers.

Our top pick by Toro has sturdy construction and is comfortable and easy to use. To learn more about the primary factors in choosing a zero turn mower, continue reading our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing zero turn mowers

A zero turn mower is defined by its ability to make quick turns and change directions easily. This is because the cutting deck is in front of the mower, allowing you to trim right up against obstacles. In addition, the ability to pivot allows you to snake back and forth as you mow, greatly reducing the time it takes to mow your lawn.

Walk-behind zero turn mowers have an engine that does most of the pushing for you. While these are generally less expensive as far as zero turn mowers go, they are more expensive than traditional walk-behind or push mowers. If you can't justify a larger mower with your lawn size but are still hoping for perfectly mowed grass, these designs may be right for you.

Most zero turn mowers are riding models. While they may look similar to a traditional riding mower, their controls are a bit different. There are two levers on either side of the seat, each of which controls the direction of the rear wheels. Pushing both levers forward sends the mower forward but pulling either lever back will turn the mower toward that lever.

Features

A zero turn mower may be designed for home use or for professional landscaping. What sets one grade of mower apart from another are its features and construction.

The deck size of the mower determines how much grass can be cut at once. Larger cutting decks of around 60 inches are the best option for large yards, while a 30-inch deck may be appropriate for a smaller space. The larger the deck, the more efficient the mower, but the more difficulty you will have navigating obstacles.

Similarly, the more horsepower the engine of a zero turn mower has, the larger a space it can handle. Most mowers have from 14 to 27 HP.

Commercial models generally have heavier gauge steel for more durability and longevity. While durability is important, consider that you won't mow your lawn as often as a landscaper will use their mower.

Price

For home use, a zero turn mower may cost anywhere from $1,500 to $3,500, while professional and commercial models may cost up to $10,000.

FAQ

Q. What cutting pattern should I use with a zero turn mower?

A. Zero turn mowers are designed to snake back and forth, creating those pleasing tidy rows of freshly mowed grass you sometimes see.

Q. How long should a zero turn mower last?

A. When you consider that a zero turn mower requires a shorter period of time to mow the same amount of space as a traditional riding mower, its lifespan generally exceeds other types of mowers. For home use, you can expect a zero turn mower to last for decades.

Zero turn mowers we recommend

Best of the best: Toro TimeCutter With 24.5 HP V-Twin Engine

Our take: With 24.5 HP and a 60-inch cutting deck, this is a powerhouse of a mower.

What we like: The suspension and responsive controls make this one of the most comfortable mowers available.

What we dislike: There are many less expensive options available.

Best bang for your buck: Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 Kohler KT7000 Series

Our take: This is a smaller-deck option that still offers excellent power.

What we like: We love how easily this mower chews through thick grass with its 22 HP motor. Exceptionally smooth ride.

What we dislike: The materials of this mower are not the most durable.

Choice 3: RYOBI 42" 100 Ah Battery Electric Zero Turn Mower

Our take: If you are looking for a non-gas option, this is a reliable mower for small to medium yards.

What we like: The motor is remarkably quiet and, with enough power to mow three acres in one charge, this model works well for a variety of lawns.

What we dislike: The 42-inch deck and electric mower limit the power and efficiency of this mower.

Peter McPherson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.