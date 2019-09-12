The best wrinkle filler

If you're starting to see more fine lines and wrinkles than you'd like in the mirror, you've probably already made some tweaks to your skincare routine to boost its antiaging effects. Unfortunately, it can take time to see results from even the best serum or cream. Fortunately, for special occasions -- or even everyday use -- a wrinkle filler can be your secret weapon for getting smoother, younger-looking skin in a hurry. A filler usually has a thick, gel-like consistency that you tap over fine lines and wrinkles to fill in textured spots, so they appear smoother. You can apply makeup over the wrinkle filler or wear it on its own when you want to make sure you look as youthful as possible.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. Our top pick is from StriVectin, which provides instant results but also helps soften the appearance of deep wrinkles over time.

Considerations when choosing wrinkle fillers

Temporary or long-term results?

When you're choosing a wrinkle filler, you have to decide whether you want a product that provides instant results or one that can help improve the look of your fine lines and wrinkles over time.

Most fillers instantly fill in the textured areas of your face, so your skin looks smoother immediately. After you smooth or tap the product over the affected area, you usually have to wait anywhere from three to 30 minutes for the filler to dry, tighten the skin and smooth its appearance. You can apply makeup and other skincare products over it, making it ideal for special occasions like weddings, high school reunions, or even date night. Once you wash the filler off at the end of the night, though, your fine lines and wrinkles will be visible once more.

Other wrinkle fillers not only provide instant results but also offer long-term help with fine lines and wrinkles. They contain anti-aging ingredients that can help exfoliate the surface layers of the skin and/or boost collagen production to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles over time. A product with long-term benefits is usually more expensive, but it may reduce your need for a wrinkle filler in the long run.

Ingredients

As with any skincare product, you should read the ingredient list for a wrinkle filler to make sure that it will be effective and won't irritate your skin. Here are some ingredients to look for in a wrinkle filler:

Silicone can easily fill in fine lines, wrinkles, pores, and other texture thanks to its easy-to-spread consistency. It makes a good primer for foundation and other makeup too. Some people are sensitive to silicone, though, so it can cause breakouts.

Hyaluronic acid draws and binds moisture to the skin for a smooth, plump look.

Retinol helps promote cell turnover that can help smooth fine lines and wrinkles long-term.

Peptides helps boost collagen production to soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that also helps boost collagen production to smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

Features

Drying time

If you're going to apply makeup over a wrinkle filler, the amount of time that it takes to dry can be an important feature to consider. All fillers require at least a few minutes to dry, so you'll have to wait before you use any skincare or makeup products over it. To keep your routine as brief as possible, aim for a filler that only needs five to 10 minutes to dry, so you're not waiting too long to move on to other products.

Color

Most wrinkle fillers don't have any color, so when you smooth the product over the skin and allow it to dry, it has a clear finish. That means it won't change the color of any foundation, bronzer, or other makeup products that you apply over it.

But you can find some wrinkle fillers that are actually tinted, so you don't have to apply makeup over them if you want to save time. They don't provide as much pigmentation as a foundation, but there's just enough color to even out your skin tone so you can get out the door more quickly.

SPF

We all know we should wear sunscreen daily to protect our skin from UV rays that may cause skin cancer, but sun exposure can also cause fine lines and wrinkles. Some wrinkle fillers contain an SPF, so you can skip a step in your skincare routine by not having to apply a separate sunscreen. For the most protection, opt for a filler with broad-spectrum SPF30 or higher.

Price

Wrinkles fillers usually cost between $14 and $100. You'll typically pay between $14 and $30 for silicone-based formulas that provide instant results, but fillers that provide both instant and long-term results and contain high-quality ingredients usually range from $30 to $100.

FAQ

Q. When should I apply a wrinkle filler?

A. Other skincare products can prevent a filler from effectively smoothing your fine lines and wrinkles, so the filler should be the first step in your routine after you've washed your face. Gently pat all other products over the filler, so you don't move the filler around and ruin the smoothing effect.

Q. Are wrinkle fillers only for mature skin?

A. While wrinkles fillers are mainly used to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, you can use them even if you don't have many signs of visible aging yet. That's because wrinkles fillers are also highly effective for filling in enlarged pores or pitted scars from acne.

Wrinkle fillers we recommend

Best of the best: StriVectin High-Potency Wrinkle Filler

Our take: A wrinkle filler that provides instant results as well as the long-term softening of fine lines and wrinkles in a silicone-free formula.

What we like: Users see results as soon as the filler dries. Has a comfortable feel on the skin. Can be used to improve the look of crow's feet, forehead lines, eleven lines between the brows, and lines around the mouth.

What we dislike: Requires careful blending before applying makeup to keep foundation from pilling.

Best bang for your buck: RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Facial Filler

Our take: An ideal wrinkle-smoothing formula for everyday use that has many loyal fans.

What we like: Works extremely well under makeup to prevent creasing. Leaves skin feeling smooth and hydrated. Can reduce fine lines over time. Dermatologist-tested formula.

What we dislike: Doesn't work as well for deeper creases.

Choice 3: Andalou Naturals Deep Wrinkle Dermal Filler

Our take: An affordable cruelty-free, vegan formula that provides both instant and long-term wrinkle-filling results.

What we like: Contains natural ingredients like fruit stem cells to help plump the skin. Works well as a spot treatment but also helps smooth fine lines and wrinkles over time. Is even effective on deeper creases. Doesn't contain any fragrance.

What we dislike: Some users don't find the results as visible as they'd like.

