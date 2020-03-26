The best women’s pajama

Part of self-care is prioritizing rest and relaxation. After all, it's important to unwind and catch up on much-needed sleep. Now you can decompress in style when you invest in an ultra-comfortable pair of women's pajamas.

There are countless options on the market: short-sleeve or long-sleeve pajamas, flannel styles, and even luxurious, spa-ready satin sets. Prioritize comfort and fall in love with lounging by choosing pajamas with soft details, breathable materials, and a relaxed fit. Save pajamas as your preferred sleepwear or choose them as your favorite lazy-day attire.

Get ready to snuggle up with new pajamas by first reading our buying guide. Our favorite pair is the Ekouaer Women's Comfort Long-Sleeve Pajama Set, which features a covered elastic waistband and drawstring to help you find the perfect fit.

Considerations when choosing women's pajamas

Tops

Pajama tops are usually short- or long-sleeved and occasionally sleeveless. Necklines are usually designed for a relaxed fit, so they'll feature spacious U-neck or V-neck styles. Tees and tanks are also common, especially in spring or summer pajama sets. In terms of overall design, you'll mostly find blouse tops or traditional, button-down Oxford styles.

Bottoms

Pajama bottoms can be in the form of shorts, full-length pants, or cropped pants. As expected, shorter bottoms are usually geared toward warmer temperatures, whereas full-length pants are usually worn when it's a bit colder. Keep in mind full-length bottoms may be a bit too long for petite individuals and may require tailoring.

Waistbands

Waistbands also deserve a mention here, as they can make or break the fit of bottoms. Some pajamas will simply have drawstring waistbands, which are forgiving, but can shift around or loosen. Others have elastic bands for a stay-put fit, however, if they're cut on the smaller size, you may need to size up for a comfortable, non-constricting fit.

Popular material choices

Cotton

Classic and comfortable, cotton remains a top choice when it comes to pajamas. It's breathable and generally allergy-free, so it's ideal for those with sensitive skin. Cotton only becomes softer over time, though keep in mind it may thin out as well.

Silk

If you truly want to treat yourself, choose silk pajamas. Their thin, flowy feel makes them a popular choice for warmer weather. Silk is delicate, however, so you'll need to hand-wash them to keep them in good shape.

Satin

Satin's glossy finish is also a luxurious choice, but at a much lower price than silk. They hold up well to frequent washing and won't wrinkle as much as other materials. Since satin pajamas are so smooth, you might slip or slide around furniture.

Polyester

You'll find many styles of polyester pajamas, especially since they're affordable and soft. They wash well and won't shrink, so they last for several years. The only downside to polyester pajamas, however, is that they're less breathable, so they're better for cold-weather wear.

Stretch

Pajama sets made with stretchy materials are flexible (and forgiving). These blends, featuring rayon, nylon, or spandex, are ideal for those who toss and turn at night, as they're far less restrictive than other options. Stretchy blends can be pricey, and low-quality ones are notorious for having seams unravel in the wash.

Price

Basic pajamas made from polyester, fleece, or cotton will run between $15 and $40. Mid-range pairs with premium construction and fine details, like embroidery, will cost closer to $80. If you're going all out with designer loungewear, expect to spend $100 or more on pajamas.

FAQ

Q. Do women's pajamas ever come with additional pieces or accessories?

A. There are some pajama sets that come with matching robes, as well as alternative tops or bottoms. This can be a tank top in addition to a blouse top, or shorts in addition to pants. Sets sometimes include sleep masks, slippers, or carrying cases.

Q. Should I wash my pajamas separately?

A. It really depends on how delicate the material is. You can wash cotton or polyester with similar garments, though silk and satin pajamas should be hand-washed or washed in a load of their own.

Women's pajamas we recommend

Best of the best: Ekouaer's Women's Comfort Long-Sleeve Pajama Set

Our take: High-end pajama set available in dozens of colors and designs.

What we like: Lightweight and cozy. Baggy fit is comfortable and breathable. Wide elastic waistband.

What we dislike: Requires hand-washing to preserve material and colors.

Best bang for your buck: Latuza's Women's V-Neck Sleepwear Short-Sleeve Pajama Set

Our take: Breathable bamboo set ideal for wear in warmer temperatures.

What we like: Broad size range, including petites. Smooth, satin-trimmed collar. Large color selection.

What we dislike: Must hang to dry, and sizes may run small.

Choice 3: Alexander Del Rossa's Women's Long Satin Pajama Set

Our take: Silky, shiny set with refined details in a top-quality design.

What we like: Holds up well in the wash. Won't shrink or warp like other materials. Bonus sleep mask included.

What we dislike: Sleeves and pants might be too long for some people.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.