The best white wine

French, Italian, Spanish, or Californian white wine? It's tough to know which one of the hundreds of white wines to choose to serve dinner guests. But it's not as complicated as you may think once you figure out some of the terms, tips, and differences between the whites.

To help you make sense of it all, we've put together this buying guide on white wine, which includes a few recommendations at the end. Our top pick is Massican Winery's Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley 2017, a gorgeous wine that works well for any occasion.

Considerations when choosing white wines

Varietals

A varietal is a wine that's made from one type of grape. White wines come in many varietals, including the four most popular:

Pinot grigio, also known as pinot gris, is light, zesty, and easy to drink thanks to its peachy-lemon notes.

Sauvignon blanc is high in acidity with herbal and fruity flavors.

Chardonnay, one of the most popular whites, is a full-bodied wine aged in oak barrels and has a higher alcohol content than most other whites.

Riesling, exported from Germany, is extremely dry or extra sweet.

Types

White wines can be light-bodied, full-bodied, or aromatic. Lighter whites are easier to drink and won't overwhelm a meal. Full-bodied whites tend to taste "buttery" or "woodsy" thanks to aging in oak barrels. Red wine drinkers like fuller-bodied white wines when they make the switch. Aromatic whites, such as Riesling or Moscato, tend to be sweet with a distinct fragrance.

Features

Vintage

When buying a white, note the vintage -- the year the grapes were harvested. The year is printed on the bottle. It's an important feature, since most whites need to be opened and consumed within the first few years after they're bottled. The exception to that rule is chardonnay or Riesling, both of which age better than other whites.

Herbaceous flavor

This is a tasting term that describes subtle notes of cut grass and herbal aromas found in white wine. It's usually a pleasant characteristic. Herbaceous flavors are typically found in underripe grapes of a sauvignon blanc, for example.

Oaked

Generally, white wine is aged in stainless steel vats, while reds are aged in oak barrels. If a white wine has fermented or aged in a barrel, it's considered an oaked variety. The most common oaked variety is chardonnay, but you can find a few other whites in the same category. An oaked wine has notes including butterscotch, baking spices, caramel, and vanilla.

Price

A basic and young white table wine can be found for $15 and under. Higher-quality whites in all varietals and regions can be found between $15 and $45 a bottle. If you splurge from $45 and higher per bottle, you can uncork a fuller-bodied white that may be aged a bit.

FAQ

Q. Why don't white wines age as well as red wines?

A. There are some collectible white wines that have aged beautifully for 30 years, but for the most part, white wines only age well to between 10 and 12 years. For example, the popular white wine pinot gris tastes better when it's younger. That's because wines with more tannins age better. In addition, white wines have lower acid levels than red wines, meaning they won't age as well. However, dessert white wines, such as sherries, tend to improve in flavor and texture over decades.

Q. What does "good minerality" mean for white wine?

A. It's a tricky characteristic of white wine, and not one on which you should base your purchase. It's more of a sensation than a taste; you can also get a whiff of minerality when you smell the wine. The fragrance may be a little soil, a little wet cement, a little moist stone that lingers on your palate. It's basically a sign that you've come in contact with the soil in which the grapes of the wine were planted. More white wines than red wines have this minerality characteristic.

White wines we recommend

Best of the best: Massican Winery's Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley 2017

Our take: An Old World-inspired wine from an acclaimed winemaker that is perfect for any occasion.

What we like: A beautiful wine that delights with the aromas of lemon, starfruit and grapefruit. Has the depth of a much older wine. A delicious choice for lighter meals that include fish and vegetables.

What we dislike: Perhaps a bit pricey to drink as a casual white wine.

Best bang for your buck: Halpin's Sauvignon Blanc Dry Creek Valley Sonoma County 2018

Our take: For an extraordinary price and value, this crisp, light-bodied wine is a little white gem.

What we like: A refreshing pale-colored wine with aromas of lemon, lime, and grapefruit. Hints of tropical fruit and herbs mingle beautifully with the citrus.

What we dislike: Not much.

Choice 3: Room Wines' Chardonnay Napa Valley 2015

Our take: A well-balanced, golden-colored chardonnay with notes of tropical fruit and apple.

What we like: Fruity and delicate, and much more dry than sweet. Goes well with a wide range of foods, thanks to its acidity.

What we dislike: Won't work for those who prefer a sweet white wine.

