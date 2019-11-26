The best vitamin C serum

Are you struggling with hyperpigmentation issues or a dull, lifeless complexion? Consider adding a vial of vitamin C serum to your beauty routine -- it combats a host of skin issues, from the visible signs of aging to dark spots caused by repeated unprotected sun exposure. A few drops of serum provide a variety of skin-related benefits.

If you're looking to better your skin health and are in the market for a vitamin C serum, read our buying guide. When you're ready to purchase, check out our recommendations. Our top choice, Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Serum, softens, brightens, and hydrates skin for a glowing complexion.

Considerations when choosing vitamin C serums

What is a serum?

A serum is not to be confused with a moisturizer. Serums are usually applied before moisturizing ingredients and are designed to target specific skin issues, like wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. Some serums are moisturizing enough on their own that they don't require the use of a separate moisturizer, but your specific routine depends mainly on your skin type.

Benefits of vitamin C serum

It's an antioxidant. As an antioxidant, vitamin C combats free radicals, which form as a result of oxidative stress. Free radicals cause a number of issues in the body and on the skin, including uneven texture, loss of skin elasticity, and wrinkle formation.

It fades sunspots. Sun protection is a vital component of a well-rounded skincare routine. Your skin can become damaged even if you're not visibly red and sunburned. Vitamin C is not a replacement for sunscreen, but it does have therapeutic properties and can reduce the appearance of sunspots by lightening and brightening the skin.

It ramps up collagen production. As collagen production slows throughout the aging process, skin becomes less elastic, which leads to sagging, wrinkles, and fine lines. Vitamin C encourages collagen production, thus restoring some elasticity and youthfulness to the skin.

It calms the skin. Because it has anti-inflammatory properties, vitamin C is a useful tool for reducing redness and irritation.

Forms of vitamin C

Ascorbic acid: Most often recommended by dermatologists, ascorbic acid is thought to be the most effective form of vitamin C, but it's also prone to oxidation, a process that lessens the effectiveness of the active ingredient.

Magnesium ascorbyl phosphate (MAP): A form of vitamin C ideal for sensitive skin types. It is, however, a slower-acting form of vitamin C.

Sodium ascorbyl phosphate (SAP): Another milder version of vitamin C that's suitable for those with sensitive skin. It's also slower-acting.

Ascorbyl palmitate: One of the least irritating forms of vitamin C. It's suitable for acne-prone individuals. It's limited in its collagen-boosting properties.

Features

Active ingredients

The concentration of a serum (e.g., 10%) tells you how much vitamin C it contains. The higher the percentage, the more potent the formula. Higher concentrations are not recommended for individuals with sensitive skin, but products with concentrations of 20% tend to provide quicker visible results.

Container

Because vitamin C is prone to oxidation, it should be packaged in dark-colored bottles to slow its degradation. Don't use vitamin C serums packaged in clear bottles and always check the product's expiration date before purchasing. Most vitamin C serum bottles include a dropper for easy application.

Color

If a vitamin C serum has turned yellow, it's an indication that the product has oxidized. Oxidation lessens the effectiveness of this type of serum. Stay away from serums that are purposely manufactured with a yellowish tint. Serum should be clear or white in color.

Price

On average, you pay between $20 and $50 for a bottle of vitamin C serum. Less expensive serums usually feature a lower percentage of vitamin C than expensive ones.

FAQ

Q. Why use a vitamin C serum when I can take a vitamin C supplement?

A. There's no harm in popping a vitamin C supplement tablet, but to observe visible skin benefits, a serum form of vitamin C should be applied topically.

Q. How should I apply vitamin C serum?

A. Use the dropper to apply a thin layer of serum on your face. Allow your skin to fully absorb the product before applying heavier creams and makeup.

Vitamin C serums we recommend

Best of the best: Perricone MD's Vitamin C Ester Brightening Serum

Our take: A blend of vitamin C and E that brightens, smooths, and soothes the skin.

What we like: It's an effective lightener and wrinkle fighter. Softens skin and really helps reduce the appearance of under-eye circles. Fast-acting.

What we dislike: It's quite expensive.

Best bang for your buck: InstaNatural's Age-Defying and Skin-Clearing Vitamin C Serum

Our take: A well-loved serum at an accessible price point.

What we like: Brightens skin and includes a variety of acids (ferulic, hyaluronic) that help protect the skin. Antibacterial formula.

What we dislike: Not ideal for sensitive skin types.

Choice 3: Dr. Dennis Gross' C + Collagen Brighten and Firm Vitamin C Serum

Our take: A collagen-infused formula that provides impressive instant results.

What we like: In addition to vitamin C, the product features a proprietary CoQ10 complex along with other active ingredients that brighten skin, fight dark spots, combat oiliness, limit redness, and reduce breakouts.

What we dislike: Has a strong acidic odor.

