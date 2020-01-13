The best triple wireless charging pad

Triple wireless charging pads are convenient space-saving devices that are easy to use and are compatible with a variety of smartphones and other devices. Additionally, wireless charging can be a device-saver if your original charging cord ever gets misplaced or damaged.

With a triple wireless charging pad, you can charge up to three devices simultaneously, and some models include a USB outlet for wired charging as well. A wireless charging pad needs to be compatible with the technology built into your smartphone or other device in order for it to work.

To learn more about this and other quality triple wireless charging pads, keep reading our concise buying guide. Our favorite model is the Kexm 3x10 Watt Wireless Charging Pad, which offers a number of excellent features for worry-free charging.

Considerations when choosing triple wireless charging pads

Matching the standard

Basically, wireless charging pads are transmitters. For them to work, your phone must be able to receive the type of signal the charger puts out. The most popular standard is Qi (pronounced "chee"), and many smartphone brands advertise whether their products are Qi-compatible. If you have a Qi-enabled smartphone and you do not purchase a Qi charger, the two will not work together.

Wattage

The wattage of a triple wireless charging pad is its charging speed. If your phone can charge at 10 watts and you purchase a 5-watt charger, it will dramatically increase your smartphone's charging time. Similarly, if you have a smartphone that can charge at 7.5 watts and you purchase a 15-watt wireless charger, it will not decrease the charging time.

Features

After matching the standard and choosing the charging speed (wattage), there are just a few other elements to consider.

Configuration

There are a few different configurations available for triple wireless charging pads. The most common is a pill-shaped oval that accepts up to three smartphones laying flat on the pad. Some models feature stands, so your smartphone charges in an upright position, while others have different shapes or even pedestals that can better accommodate two smartphones and a watch.

Indicator lights

Although you can just tap your smartphone to see if it is charging, many triple wireless charging pads have indicator lights built into the pad so you can always tell when the device is working. Although this is a useful feature, the flashing light may bother some individuals who charge their phone in the bedroom while they sleep.

Wired charging

Some triple wireless charging pads may also feature a port that allows for an additional device to be charged by plugging it in.

Price

Triple wireless charging pads start at around $25. The best place to look for quality and affordability is between $35 and $50. If you'd like a unique design featuring the greatest wattage as well as multiple indicator lights, it's possible to spend up to $100 on a triple wireless charging pad.

FAQ

Q. How does wireless charging work?

A. Contrary to what many may think, in wireless charging, electricity isn't actually launched through the air like a lightning bolt to fill the battery of your device with power. Instead, a wireless charger creates a magnetic field that your device can use to generate its own electricity, which is then stored in the battery. The charger, in essence, is a transmitter, while the device is a receiver.

Q. Will a wireless charger work on anything with a rechargeable battery?

A. No. The transmitter (charger) and the receiver (device) must be a perfect match. Fortunately, Qi is the predominant standard in the gadget world, so if you have a Qi charger and a Qi device (and the wattage is sufficient), the process will work.

Triple wireless charging pads we recommend

Best of the best: Kexm's 3x10 Watt Wireless Charging Pad

Our take: A high-quality wireless charging pad that accommodates up to three devices and can deliver up to 10 watts to each device.

What we like: This wireless charging pad is manufactured using a copper coil to better dissipate heat. The unit also incorporates temperature control, surge protection, and short-circuit prevention to help create a worry-free charging experience.

What we dislike: As with many wireless chargers, if your smartphone is in a thick case, performance may be less reliable.

Best bang for your buck: IBIS's Wireless Dual Wireless Charger

Our take: This charger can accommodate two Qi-enabled smartphones and one other wired device.

What we like: This is one of the more affordable chargers on the market. The unit incorporates both overcharging technology as well as overheating technology to help protect your smartphone. The company offers exceptional customer service.

What we dislike: Some users find that there is a soft but distracting whining sound while the devices are charging.

Choice 3: JE Make IT Simple's 3x10 Watt Fast Wireless Charger

Our take: A slim triple wireless charging pad that's compatible with numerous devices.

What we like: Its three wireless charging locations each provide up to 10 watts of power. Features technology to protect your smartphone from overheating and overcharging.

What we dislike: Unable to charge Apple Watches.

