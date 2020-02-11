The best sunscreen oil

Mineral sunscreens have increased in popularity over the last few years, as they are a clean and green way to protect your skin from damaging UV rays. However, zinc oxide -- the primary protective ingredient in many mineral formulas -- can leave skin dry and flaky because of its astringent qualities. The solution? Sunscreen oils that hydrate the skin while also delivering protection from the sun.

The trick is to pick a sunscreen oil that won't leave you greasy. To learn more about choosing the right sunscreen oil for your skin, continue reading this buying guide. We've also included reviews of our top picks, including Supergoop!'s Glow Oil with SPF 50, which contains several nourishing ingredients to brighten and even out your skin.

Considerations when choosing sunscreen oil

SPF rating

Just like other forms of sunscreens, oils have a sun protection factor (SPF) rating. While no sunscreen will protect you from 100% of UVB rays, a higher SPF will protect you from a higher percentage. For example, SPF 100 protects your skin from 99% of UVB rays, while SPF 15 protects you from 93% of UVB rays.

Broad spectrum

To protect your skin from UVA rays, which are responsible for aging the skin, look for a sunscreen oil labeled "broad spectrum" in addition to its SPF rating.

Delivery method

Sunscreen oils have a liquid consistency and can be tricky to apply to skin. You can choose from the following packaging options, each of which promotes a different type of application:

Pour spouts allow for dispensing a generous amount of oil, but it's difficult to control the amount dispensed, which can lead to wasting expensive product.

Spray pumps are popular because they allow for more control, but they can be slow and the nozzle can get clogged.

Aerosol sprays dispense a fine mist and do so quickly. They offer the same control as spray pumps but carry less risk of staining nearby garments. On the downside, it's easy to go through an aerosol canister quickly.

Moisturizing ingredients

Unlike most mineral sunscreens that strip your skin of its natural oil, sunscreen oils imitate your body's sebum with plant-based oil ingredients. You can choose an oil base that addresses your skin concerns. If your skin is prone to acne, opt for ingredients like grapeseed or coconut oil. Aging skin can benefit from sunscreen oils containing acai oil or fatty acids.

Chemical ingredients

To protect your skin from the sun, sunscreen oils rely on chemicals like avobenzone, homosalate, oxybenzone, and octocrylene to absorb UV rays. These substances, as well as parabens and phthalates, can lead to potentially harmful hormonal changes. Do your research and read ingredient lists carefully when selecting any sunscreen product.

Features

Water-resistant sunscreen oils offer protection that will last, even if you're in the water or sweating. However, since water can compromise oil's effectiveness, carefully follow the re-application instructions provided by the manufacturer.

Scented sunscreen oils can leave you smelling like a relaxing beach vacation, even during daily wear. Most sunscreen oils carry a scent, so if you've got a very sensitive nose, you might want to opt for an unscented sunscreen lotion.

Reef-safe sunscreen oils avoid chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate that can bleach and damage reefs. If you're traveling to tropical locale, be sure to check local laws which may prohibit certain chemical sunscreen ingredients.

Price

Sunscreen oils can cost as little as $1.60 per ounce and as much as $10 per ounce. A typical bottle contains between three and six ounces. Coconut-oil based sunscreen oils are the least expensive, whereas formulas containing acai or grapeseed oils carry premium prices.

FAQ

Q. Is it safe to use spray sunscreen oils on children?

A. Pediatricians advise against using aerosol and pump spray sunscreens on children because of the risk of inhaling chemical particles in the mist. Alternatively, you can spray a sunscreen oil into your hands and then apply it manually to your child's skin.

Q. What's the proper way to apply chemical sunscreens like sunscreen oils?

A. Chemical sunscreens create a chemical reaction to absorb UV radiation and they take time to start working. Apply indoors or in the shade and allow oil to absorb into your skin for 20 minutes before stepping outside.

Sunscreen oils we recommend

Best of the best: Supergoop!'s Glow Oil with Meadowfoam, SPF 50

Our take: A luxurious sunscreen oil with high SPF protection from a reputable clean beauty brand.

What we like: Lightweight enough to wear daily and under makeup. Pleasant citrus scent. Moisturizes and softens skin without leaving it feeling greasy.

What we dislike: Contains citrus oil, which can increase photosensitivity of skin.

Best bang for your buck: Banana Boat's UltraMist Protective Dry Oil, SPF 15

Our take: Light sun protection from a brand synonymous with summer.

What we like: Affordable at $1.16 per ounce. Aerosol spray makes it easy to apply an even coat. Dry finish so you won't feel greasy or stain clothes.

What we dislike: Product runs out quickly.

Choice 3: Sol de Janeiro's Bum Bum Sol Oil, SPF 30

Our take: A luxury sunscreen oil with medium protection that smells like a tropical vacation.

What we like: Acai and coconut oil smell delicious and beachy. Fatty acids help restore elasticity to aging skin. Adds a touch of radiance to the skin.

What we dislike: Pricey, and the bottle is half the size of our budget choice.

