There are plenty of kitchen appliances that can save you time in the kitchen, but few are also able to provide healthier meals. Enter the stovetop pressure cooker. Not only can it reduce your cooking time by one-third, but also it helps your veggies retain 50% more nutrients than steaming or slow-cooking methods. Best of all, a stovetop pressure cooker is easy to use and clean afterward, so it's ideal for anyone with a busy schedule who still wants to put a healthy delicious meal on the table for their family.

Our buying guide is full of tips that can help you choose the best stovetop pressure cooker for your kitchen. We've also provided some specific product recommendations, including our top choice, the Fissler Vitaquick Pressure Cooker (10.6 quart), which features an automatic pressure valve and an auto-locking feature for safe operation.

Considerations when choosing stovetop pressure cookers

Capacity

Any stovetop pressure cooker you choose should be large enough to cook for the number of people that you serve most often. Most manufacturers measure stovetop pressure cooker capacity in quarts. There are guidelines for choosing the best capacity for your family.

4 quarts or less: serves two or fewer

5 to 7 quarts: serves three to five

7 to 10 quarts: serves five to 12

10 quarts or more: serves 15 or more



If you're unsure what size pressure cooker to purchase, increase by one size to be safe.

Valve type

All stovetop pressure cookers have some type of valve to control the steam inside the pot, so a constant consistent pressure is maintained. You can choose from models with spring valves or weighted valves.

Spring valves are usually found on high-quality stovetop pressure cookers. They spring up when the pot reaches the proper pressure and only allow steam to escape when necessary. Spring valves offer quieter operation; though, they can become faulty with repeated use.

Weighted valves are the more traditional valve option for stovetop pressure cookers and are still found on some budget-friendly models. They're small weights that sit over the vent to allow steam to escape. Some weighted valves release steam continuously, while others only let it out when the cooker has achieved the proper pressure. Weighted valves can make a lot of noise when the pressure cooker is in use, which some users don't like.

Canning-safe

Many people like to use a pressure cooker for canning, but not all models are suitable for safe canning use. In order to use a stovetop pressure cooker for canning, the model should offer 10 quarts or more in capacity and feature weighted valves. If you plan to use your pressure cooker for canning, look for a model that's marketed as canning-safe or as a pressure canner.

Features

Materials

Most stovetop pressure cookers are made with aluminum or stainless steel. Aluminum models are typically more affordable but not quite as durable as stainless steel cookers. Aluminum is also reactive with certain foods, which means it can affect the taste of some recipes.

Stainless steel, on the other hand, is non-reactive, so it won't affect the flavor of your food. It can usually work on induction cooktops, too. Opt for an 18/10 stainless steel cooker if it's in your budget because it's the most durable, stain-resistant, and corrosion-resistant option.

Pressure settings

Stovetop pressure cookers usually operate at a pressure of 15 pounds per square inch (psi). Some models also offer a lower setting, so you can cook some foods to a slightly firmer texture. Adjusting the pressure settings is typically easier with a model that has a spring valve. It's slightly more complicated with a weighted valve.

Safety features

Pressure cookers have a bad rap for being dangerous. If you're a little leery, be sure to choose a stovetop model with plenty of key safety features. There are some must-have safety measures to look for:

A locking lid doesn't open until all of the pressure has been safely released.

Primary and secondary pressure valves ensure that all the pressure is released if the first valve should fail.

A lip lid vent helps release pressure if both the primary and secondary valves don't work.

Quick-release

Some stovetop pressure cookers offer a quick-release feature, which allows you to press a button to vent the steam from the cooker more quickly. Otherwise, you may have to wait for as long as half an hour for all of the steam to naturally vent itself. Because your food keeps cooking as the steam is venting, it can result in ruining certain recipes. A quick-release button lets you stop cooking more delicate recipes right away.

Price

Stovetop pressure cookers typically cost between $30 to $300. Smaller or no-frill models usually go for $30 to $50, while medium-size cookers generally cost between $50 to $100. For high-end stovetop pressure cookers with plenty of special features, you'll pay between $100 to $300.

FAQ

Q. What types of food can I cook in a stovetop pressure cooker?

A. A pressure cooker is ideal for any recipes that usually take a long time to cook. That includes tougher meats, soups, stews, homemade stocks, and whole chickens. In general, you can steam, poach, boil, braise, stew, brown, and roast in a stovetop pressure cooker.

Q. Will a stovetop pressure cooker work on all stovetops?

A. Some cookers aren't compatible with smooth ceramic or glass stovetops. If you have a ceramic or glass cooktop, you may be better off with an electric pressure cooker.

Stovetop pressure cookers we recommend

Best of the best: Fissler's Vitaquick Pressure Cooker (10.6 quart)

Our take: Pricier than other models, but you're paying for durability, high-quality materials, and plenty of safety features to make pressure cooking less intimidating.

What we like: Comes in multiple sizes, ranging from 2.7 to 10.6 quarts. Features a superthermic base for even heat absorption, distribution, and retention. Made of durable high-quality 18/10 stainless steel. Offers a locking lid and automatic pressure valve for safe operation. Includes a glass lid for added versatility.

What we dislike: More expensive than other cookers. Has some reports of missing or incorrect parts.

Best bang for your buck: Presto's Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker (8 Quart)

Our take: A stovetop pressure cooker that combines a budget-friendly price tag with attractive appearance, versatile use, and durable construction.

What we like: Made with high-quality stainless steel. Features a locking lid that doesn't open until pressure is safely released. Pressure regulator maintains the correct pressure automatically. Suitable for use on induction cooktops. Includes a steaming basket and recipe booklet.

What we dislike: Some buyers experience durability issues, particularly with loose components or leaks. Handles aren't as large as some would like either.

Choice 3: Magefesa's Practika Plus Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker (8 quart)

Our take: A stovetop pressure cooker with a unique tall narrow design that still offers durability and fast cooking.

What we like: Available in several sizes, including an eight-quart model. Offers two pressure settings, including a low eight psi option. Made of high-quality 18/10 stainless steel. Well-constructed for durability. Cooks food quickly. Has a tall narrow design that lends itself to a variety of recipes.

What we dislike: Some buyers report receiving a model with a broken handle. There are also complaints about the cooker's durability.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.