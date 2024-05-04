The Costco Magazine We Didn't Even Know Existed

As a Costco member, there are plenty of perks to enjoy along with the obvious savings that the bulk retailer promises. If the exclusive food court offering $1.50 hot dogs, free in-store samples of popular products, and even cheaper-priced gas wasn't enough to justify the cost of a membership, we recently discovered that Costco also offers an entire magazine full of recipes, product descriptions, and insightful write-ups. The magazine, called Costco Connection, can be found online. As an added benefit to those with an executive Costco membership, a free print copy of each edition is mailed to their homes every month.

The magazine covers a wide variety of topics such as health, beauty, entertainment, hosting tips, expert write-ups, and recommendations on how to get the most out of Costco's products and services. In the April 2024 edition alone, members and non-members alike can find gardening tips, articles on storage solutions, time management advice for remote workers, and insight that soars above and beyond what you could find while wandering the aisles of a Costco warehouse. For many, Costco Connection acts as much more than a place to discover new products: It can also serve as a genuinely entertaining and informative form of digital media.