Upgrade French Toast In A Big Way With This Frozen Treat

Swapping in your Uncrustables for bread is relatively simple, and begins with choosing which flavor you'll use for your French toast. The classic peanut butter and grape (or strawberry) jelly option will deliver a sweet and salty addition to the richness of your French toast batter, while the chocolate hazelnut spread variation will offer the decadence of French toast stuffed with Nutella. Whichever flavor you use, it's important that you thaw your Uncrustables completely before cooking — don't cook them frozen or toasted — so that their bready exterior can soak up your batter.

Then, you're ready to fry them on a skillet in melted butter over medium heat as you would traditional French toast, flipping after four minutes or so until both sides are evenly browned. Feeling adventurous? Cut those Uncrustables into fingers before dipping them in your batter and fry them for about two to three minutes on each side. You can maximize the flavor by dipping them in cinnamon or just serving the French toast sticks with a maple syrup dipping sauce.

Alternatively, you can use your Uncrustables for a seriously delicious French toast casserole by simply placing about a dozen of them in a greased 9x13 glass baking dish and pouring your batter over them. But you'll need to cover and refrigerate your casserole overnight so it can soak up all of that cinnamony-vanilla flavor. Bake for around 40 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and you've got a sliceable breakfast casserole with all the French toast vibes one could ever want.