Upgrade French Toast In A Big Way With This Frozen Treat
French toast, the decadent breakfast staple which — in its most traditional iteration — is made by dipping bread into a mixture of eggs, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon, then pan-frying it until golden, has served as a breakfast comfort food for centuries. Since its emergence onto the American breakfast scene in the 1700s, its recipes have expanded to include a diverse array of breads as its base, including donuts, challah bread, English muffins, and even croissants for the extra buttery French toast variation recommended by Bobby Flay. But what if we told you there was a popular frozen breakfast item that could easily be swapped in for bread and deliver a seriously delicious upgrade to your favorite French toast recipe?
That's right, brace yourself and pull out a package of frozen Smucker's Uncrustables. As it turns out, the crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich pockets known for their convenience and ability to evoke major childhood nostalgia are the perfect substitute for bread to make a delectable mash-up breakfast treat — or, dare we say, anytime treat? When thawed and pan-fried, the sweet snack item can be used to make a deliciously unique stuffed French toast that is sure to please day or night.
Making delicious Uncrustables French toast
Swapping in your Uncrustables for bread is relatively simple, and begins with choosing which flavor you'll use for your French toast. The classic peanut butter and grape (or strawberry) jelly option will deliver a sweet and salty addition to the richness of your French toast batter, while the chocolate hazelnut spread variation will offer the decadence of French toast stuffed with Nutella. Whichever flavor you use, it's important that you thaw your Uncrustables completely before cooking — don't cook them frozen or toasted — so that their bready exterior can soak up your batter.
Then, you're ready to fry them on a skillet in melted butter over medium heat as you would traditional French toast, flipping after four minutes or so until both sides are evenly browned. Feeling adventurous? Cut those Uncrustables into fingers before dipping them in your batter and fry them for about two to three minutes on each side. You can maximize the flavor by dipping them in cinnamon or just serving the French toast sticks with a maple syrup dipping sauce.
Alternatively, you can use your Uncrustables for a seriously delicious French toast casserole by simply placing about a dozen of them in a greased 9x13 glass baking dish and pouring your batter over them. But you'll need to cover and refrigerate your casserole overnight so it can soak up all of that cinnamony-vanilla flavor. Bake for around 40 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and you've got a sliceable breakfast casserole with all the French toast vibes one could ever want.
Decadent pairings for your Uncrustables French toast
The good news is that those Uncrustables also pair deliciously with a wide variety of toppings and condiments and offer many ways to take your breakfast to the next level. Going classic with peanut butter and jelly Uncrustables for your French toast? Top it with some sliced bananas for a decadent pairing that would please Elvis himself. The sweetness in the bananas will pair beautifully with the salty peanut butter while enhancing the flavor of the jelly, offering a well-balanced overall flavor profile.
If you want to take that pairing up a notch (or two), go ahead and caramelize those bananas. Slice your bananas into disks of medium thickness and pan-fry them until they're caramelized in butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon for a rich, starchy addition that offers an extra helping of sweetness and a tender texture.
Prefer making your French toast with the hazelnut spread Uncrustables variation? How about topping it with some bacon strips or bits? Not only will the meat's salty, smoky taste pair well with the sweetness of the spread, but it will also enhance the flavor pops of the cinnamon and vanilla. And if we're being honest, there is nothing like dousing a few pieces of bacon with maple syrup — so feel free to place your bacon on top of your Uncrustables French toast and do just that.