How To Turn Your Bottled Starbucks Frappuccino Into A Slushie Treat
The Starbucks Frappuccino — a blended iced beverage typically featuring coffee, milk, flavored syrup, and ice — has simply revolutionized the coffee industry. Contrary to popular belief, the slushie-like drink wasn't invented at the popular coffee chain but at a local coffee shop in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which was later bought out by the company. Still, Starbucks has inarguably raised the beverage's profile with its version, allowing the drink to reach peak popularity and even releasing a readily accessible bottled version.
But the texture of the bottled Starbucks Frappuccino is undeniably different than that which you can purchase in the store — it's liquidy and much more similar to a regular iced coffee than that frozen, icy treat that has seemingly taken over the coffee market. The good news is that there's a game-changing hack that allows you to capture that slushie coffee goodness at home, and it's remarkably simple.
As it turns out, popping your bottled Frappuccino in the freezer for a few hours, then shaking it up well delivers a delightfully icy beverage with the same taste and texture as the real thing — and the bonus? It's way cheaper and doesn't require the use (and subsequent washing) of a blender. With a few simple steps, you may just create your favorite new coffee drink, not to mention become your own favorite barista.
Freezing your bottled Frappuccino for an at-home treat
Transforming your bottled Starbucks Frappuccino into a cold, blended-like slushie is easy. First, you'll want to shake your bottle well — doing so will help your liquid freeze evenly. Then, you'll simply place your bottle into your freezer for about two hours if previously refrigerated, adding an extra 20 minutes or so if your bottle began at room temperature. When you remove it from the freezer, you'll simply shake it hard a few times to evenly distribute the frozen portions, and you'll have a delicious frosty treat with the snow-like texture and fluffy mouthfeel of your favorite in-store Frappuccino.
However, it's important to note that glass that isn't tempered is susceptible to breaking in the freezer when left inside for too long, due to the fact that liquids expand as they freeze — so be sure to place your bottle inside your freezer standing up (not laying on its side) to limit the risk of explosion, and remove the bottle from your freezer promptly to avoid a seriously unpleasant scenario.
Alternatively, you can transfer your bottled Frappuccino to a freezer-safe container and freeze it this way so you don't have to obsessively watch your clock or worry about opening your freezer later to a liquidy coffee mess. Once your Frappuccino is sufficiently frozen, you're free to top it with whipped cream for the full in-store Starbucks experience or pour it into a separate glass to enjoy.
Elevating your bottled Frappuccino
Looking for a way to elevate the flavor of your at-home Starbucks Frappuccino? Luckily, there are a myriad of ways to do so. If you want to add a chocolate flavor to the regular coffee-flavored bottled Frappuccino, add a tablespoon of cocoa powder (or even ready-made hot chocolate mix) to your bottle and stir it before freezing. Alternatively, you can add 2 teaspoons of your favorite brand of chocolate syrup to achieve that chocolatey flavor without overwhelming your coffee.
Chocolate not your thing? You can substitute vanilla, hazelnut, or other flavored syrups if those tasting notes are more your speed. But be sure to give that bottle a good shake or stir before freezing, so your flavor addition is evenly distributed. Wondering what to pair with your new favorite coffee drink? Go the pastry route and enjoy it with a slice of streusel coffee cake or pumpkin bread for a delicious pairing — both cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavoring will balance out the strong coffee flavor in your Frappuccino. Enjoy!