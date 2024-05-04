How To Turn Your Bottled Starbucks Frappuccino Into A Slushie Treat

The Starbucks Frappuccino — a blended iced beverage typically featuring coffee, milk, flavored syrup, and ice — has simply revolutionized the coffee industry. Contrary to popular belief, the slushie-like drink wasn't invented at the popular coffee chain but at a local coffee shop in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which was later bought out by the company. Still, Starbucks has inarguably raised the beverage's profile with its version, allowing the drink to reach peak popularity and even releasing a readily accessible bottled version.

But the texture of the bottled Starbucks Frappuccino is undeniably different than that which you can purchase in the store — it's liquidy and much more similar to a regular iced coffee than that frozen, icy treat that has seemingly taken over the coffee market. The good news is that there's a game-changing hack that allows you to capture that slushie coffee goodness at home, and it's remarkably simple.

As it turns out, popping your bottled Frappuccino in the freezer for a few hours, then shaking it up well delivers a delightfully icy beverage with the same taste and texture as the real thing — and the bonus? It's way cheaper and doesn't require the use (and subsequent washing) of a blender. With a few simple steps, you may just create your favorite new coffee drink, not to mention become your own favorite barista.