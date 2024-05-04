What To Use Instead Of Purée For An Elevated Pumpkin Spiced Latte

The pumpkin spice latte isn't just a drink — it's a movement. Sweet, cinnamony, and with the delectable flavor pop of nutmeg, the popular beverage created at Starbucks in 2003 can be served hot or over ice, and offers its drinkers the literal taste of autumn, garnering excitement among its legions of ardent fans at both local coffee shops and global coffee retailers long before Labor Day. And while that sweet, earthy pumpkin taste in the drink is typically contributed by its central ingredients, pumpkin purée and coffee, it turns out that there is another ingredient you can swap in that will totally upgrade your pumpkin spice latte: pumpkin butter.

A rich, flavorful fruit spread typically made from canned pumpkin, sugar, and an autumn-spiced trifecta of cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, the butter has a thick, smooth consistency similar to a jam, and it's typically used as a sweet condiment for pastries such as pumpkin bread or French toast. However, it can also offer your latte a slightly richer taste with equally delicious pumpkiny flavor. That's right, stirring a spoonful of pumpkin butter into your latte will take your regular at-home PSL to the next level of delectability, and will be just what the season ordered.