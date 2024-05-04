What To Use Instead Of Purée For An Elevated Pumpkin Spiced Latte
The pumpkin spice latte isn't just a drink — it's a movement. Sweet, cinnamony, and with the delectable flavor pop of nutmeg, the popular beverage created at Starbucks in 2003 can be served hot or over ice, and offers its drinkers the literal taste of autumn, garnering excitement among its legions of ardent fans at both local coffee shops and global coffee retailers long before Labor Day. And while that sweet, earthy pumpkin taste in the drink is typically contributed by its central ingredients, pumpkin purée and coffee, it turns out that there is another ingredient you can swap in that will totally upgrade your pumpkin spice latte: pumpkin butter.
A rich, flavorful fruit spread typically made from canned pumpkin, sugar, and an autumn-spiced trifecta of cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, the butter has a thick, smooth consistency similar to a jam, and it's typically used as a sweet condiment for pastries such as pumpkin bread or French toast. However, it can also offer your latte a slightly richer taste with equally delicious pumpkiny flavor. That's right, stirring a spoonful of pumpkin butter into your latte will take your regular at-home PSL to the next level of delectability, and will be just what the season ordered.
Adding pumpkin butter to your PSL
Incorporating pumpkin butter into your pumpkin spice latte is relatively easy. You'll simply scoop 1 tablespoon of your pumpkin butter to taste (for one 8-ounce latte with one 2-ounce shot of espresso) and stir it directly into your espresso shot once it is pulled. The heat of the espresso will melt your pumpkin butter and — when stirred gently — allow it to dissolve and infuse its rich flavor into your drink's base. If you like a stronger drink, feel free to pull an additional espresso shot. No espresso on hand? Go ahead and swap in regular brewed coffee — but for the best, most flavorful results, you'll want to brew the strongest cup you can.
Then, you'll want to add your favorite milk to balance the flavors. Both dairy and non-dairy options will pair well with the sweetness of the pumpkin, but for maximum fall flavor (or a vegan alternative), consider adding oat milk to your latte. Its slight sweetness will bring out the spices and deliver an overall flavor profile reminiscent of a delicious bowl of pumpkin oatmeal. Alternatively, for an iced version of your pumpkin butter PSL, add your pumpkin butter along with the rest of your ingredients (including your espresso shots) to a blender and simply pour the mixture over ice and enjoy.
Other delicious ways to use pumpkin butter in your PSL
Looking for more ways to utilize the richness of that pumpkin butter in your pumpkin spice latte? You're in luck — pumpkin butter can also be added to your homemade whipped cream recipe in lieu of sugar for an extra pumpkiny essence in every sip. You'll simply blend 1 to 2 tablespoons of your pumpkin butter and heavy cream with an electric mixer, delivering a lightly sweet cream with a bit of that earthy flavor that will pair beautifully with and add levity to the richness of the latte itself.
In a rush? Chill your bowl and your heavy cream before mixing — the cold temperature will speed up the process. Additionally, you'll want to be sure when beating, as when making any whipped cream, that you don't overmix it. You want to achieve that ideal whipped cream texture of thick, stiff peaks. Once you've added that dollop atop your latte, feel free to sprinkle cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice on top for a presentation as warm and cozy as your drink tastes.