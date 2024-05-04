Doubling A Recipe? You May Want To Ignore The Cook Times

Holidays, parties, potlucks, out-of-control midnight cravings — sometimes a recipe's original size just doesn't cut it. You love it, but you need more. You need to feed eight people, not four, or you want to double your casserole recipe for freezing, and it seems easy enough to multiply everything from the ingredients to the cooking time by two. Right? Well, if you do that, you'll likely end up with burnt casseroles and overdone veggies. Because while many ingredients can just be doubled if you're doubling a recipe, the cooking time doesn't work that way. Twice the amount of food won't necessarily need twice the cooking time.

It isn't just the extra ingredients affecting the cooking time — it's also the vessel. Because doubling a recipe means that you probably won't be cooking or baking in the pan or pot that the recipe originally called for. If the larger casserole is spread out in a wider dish, it will cook faster than if it's placed in a deeper dish. So, since you can't just set the timer for 20 minutes when the recipe calls for 10, you have to look for other cues to make sure your dish is done. There are a few rules that can act as a guide, but mostly, you'll need to rely on temperature checks, indications from the recipe, and your eyes to know when it's ready to serve.