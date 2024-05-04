Here Are The Main Differences Between Jalapeño And Serrano Peppers

There are numerous different kinds of peppers, all with different primary uses. From sweet red peppers to habaneros, all peppers feature different characteristics, but they can sometimes be difficult to see. Such is the case with jalapeño peppers and the somewhat similar-looking serranos. While they may have some commonalities in color, texture, and even flavor, jalapeño and serrano peppers actually do vary in appearance, and widely differ in level of spiciness.

Both of these sweet and grassy peppers are fairly easy to come by in the grocery store or supermarket, and both add a flavorful and fiery bite to your favorite dishes. But when you're ready to whip up a batch of cast iron jalapeño cornbread or embrace a bowl of spicy serrano pico de gallo, it's important to understand the differences between these two related peppers in order to achieve the best results. This will allow you to easily identify them in the store and to know what to expect in terms of heat once you get them home.