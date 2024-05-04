For The Easiest Egg Salad, Use Week-Old Eggs. (Trust Us)

If you've ever boiled eggs from the same carton and found that some are hard to peel one day while others come out much better a week later, you're not imagining things. Older eggs really are easier to de-shell, and this is because the pH changes while they're sitting in your fridge waiting to be made into classic egg salad.

When you look at an egg, it looks deceptively like a sealed package. After all, you have to break the shell to get to the protein contained inside. Eggshells are porous when it comes to gas and some liquids, however. When they lose freshness, they also lose carbon dioxide and moisture stored in the egg whites. While that process doesn't make any difference in the taste of an egg, it's significant when you're boiling eggs because the egg's pH changes as it ages. The higher the pH, the less the egg white adheres to the shell's inside.

However, you don't need to let eggs sit around forever to make egg salad. Hold off on boiling them for about a week after you buy a carton, and you should have no trouble peeling the shells. Most egg cartons have expiration dates of around 30 days or less, giving you plenty of time to let the eggs do their thing while staying well within the window of freshness.