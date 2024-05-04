This Ingredient Is Why A1 Steak Sauce Is So Popular

Steak sauce is a much-loved but sometimes maligned condiment. For instance, it's included on the list of words and phrases that must never be uttered when ordering steak at a restaurant that specializes in charred hunks of meat. Despite what detractors have to say about the matter, lots of people enjoy the savory, meaty flavor imparted by the condiment. And for many ardent lovers of steak sauce, one brand rules them all: A.1. If you've ever wondered what gives this sauce its characteristic flavor, which is often described as savory yet tart, the answer lies in an uncommon ingredient.

Along with components like tomato paste, vinegar, and dried garlic, A.1. sauce contains crushed orange purée. Compare this to Lea & Perrins, another popular steak sauce brand, and you'll find that orange purée is missing (while tomato paste, vinegar, and garlic all make an appearance). While orange purée is less common in steak sauce, orange is often paired with red meat. For example, orange beef is a popular Chinese American dish that combines the bright, acidic flavors of citrus fruit with the meaty, robust flavor of flank steak. The orange purée in A.1. sauce has a similar effect, which is likely why the condiment remains beloved by so many.