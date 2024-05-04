The Unexpected Syrup You Need To Try In Your Coffee

Nothing makes a morning merry quite like a cup of joe. Not only does coffee offer us a much-needed rush of caffeine when we still have sand in our eyes from a good night's rest, but it's also customizable, making it both practical and personal. From a jet-black coffee to an iced latte topped with cold foam, there are a million and one ways to zhuzh up a cup of coffee or espresso.

If you take your coffee on the sweeter side, coffee syrups are something you're likely familiar with. Whether it's cinnamon, hazelnut, or pistachio, they're all delicious in their unique way, but there's one unexpected syrup you need to try in your coffee at least once: rhubarb syrup. Rhubarb is a stalky red vegetable with a tart flavor that's often baked or cooked (or turned into syrup, of course) with sugar or other sweeteners to give it a more dessert-like taste.

Its sweet, zippy, and uplifting flavor profile balances the bitterness of coffee and espresso beans, giving it a more palatable flavor for those who prefer sweet coffee or just want to shake up their routine. While common coffee syrups like vanilla and pumpkin spice syrup are warming and cozy, rhubarb syrup is a departure from traditions and offers a vibrant, summer-inspired coffee-drinking experience similar to other unconventional syrups like those infused with floral lavender or fragrant honey.