The Dutch Snack You Can Find In Both Aruba And Amsterdam

Though the progenitors of bitterballen could date to as early as 200 B.C., it's generally believed that the modern version was first created in the 17th century by the wife of an Amsterdam pub owner. For much of the 20th century, meanwhile, they were often utilized as a great way to use up leftovers and save money.

If you're wondering why you can find bitterballen in both Aruba and Amsterdam, the answer is simple: colonialism. Aruba was a Dutch colony (it became an autonomous kingdom in 1986), meaning you'll find plenty of Dutch as well as indigenous cultural influences on the island. Bitterballen is one of the best examples of this. Bitterballen are usually made with beef, but you might also see them with veal.

Regardless, the concept remains a meat ragout, possibly with vegetables such as carrots and onions and seasonings like nutmeg and maybe curry powder. Like a lot of good fried bar foods, it's also served with a dipping sauce (in this case mustard). You can think of them as the Dutch version of tapas — which makes sense considering that Holland was under Spanish occupation when they were invented.