Ina Garten's Pro-Tip For Ordering Short Ribs At The Butcher

If you cook enough of Ina Garten's recipes, you'll start to notice that she'll often specify what to request from the butcher. In her rack of lamb recipe, for example, she says to ask the butcher to leave an eighth of an inch of fat on, while in one of her chicken breast recipes, she specifies asking the butcher to leave the skin on. Much like these other requests, asking the butcher to trim the fat from your short ribs is also a complimentary service. Some supermarkets might have a butcher department that would technically be able to perform this service, too, but it's worth noting that short ribs are sometimes difficult to find at a regular grocery store. So you may be better off going to a butcher shop.

Wherever you end up purchasing your short ribs, keep in mind that when you ask for the fat to be cut off, it won't bring the price down. Typically, you select your meat and it is weighed first, and any special requests for cutting or trimming are handled afterward and do not affect the initial price. These trimmings can still be useful. For example, you can use them to rub your grill grates down. However, having the butcher remove them from the meat can result in better-cooked short ribs.