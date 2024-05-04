11 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Fruit Snacks

Despite marketing ploys that say otherwise, fruit snacks are not a healthy food. These popular products often contain huge quantities of sugar and several potentially harmful food dyes which are used to improve the snacks' appearance. As a result, regular consumption of store-bought fruit snacks can pose significant health risks to both adults and children, even playing a part in causing diseases such as type 2 diabetes.

This can be tricky to keep in mind when shopping, though. For one thing, these products tread the line between food and candy. Perhaps this is why they're so popular: Parents can give them to children with a clear conscience while the children enjoy their candy-like appearance, texture, and taste. To make matters even more complicated, fruit snack packaging often plays up the product's purported health benefits, such as being fat free or containing vitamins. Thankfully, if you know to pay attention to sugar or synthetic food dye content, you're on the right track — and you're not alone in this task. We're here to highlight 11 of the unhealthiest store-bought fruit snacks, enabling you to make informed decisions when shopping.