The Expert-Approved Tips For Flavoring Homemade Soft Candy

While sweets like peach rings or the unique flavor of Sweedish Fish are certainly tasty, the satisfaction of crafting your own homemade candies is unparalleled. Whether you're mastering a traditional saltwater taffy or making a homemade honeycomb candy recipe that will rival Cadbury's Crunchie chocolate bars, the process is a testament to your culinary skills. When you're making your own sweets, there are a few things you need to be aware of, such as grabbing the right tools for homemade candy and getting your flavoring right.

When it comes to the art of candy making, who better to turn to for advice than Mika Shino, the founder and CEO of Issei Mochi Gummies? In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, Shino shared her thoughts on flavoring your homemade sweets. Emphasizing the notable flavoring options available on the market, Shino explained, "There are exceptional flavor companies producing incredible global flavors."

You can find everything from standard candy flavors like tutti frutti to more obscure things, such as absinthe or cedro fruit. This means you have the opportunity to add unique touches to your homemade candies and give them your own personal spin. She further advises that once you've selected your flavor, you can experiment with additional ingredients to truly help the flavor pop.