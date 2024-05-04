The Unexpected Secret To Longer-Lasting Squash

The method itself is simple, and all you'll need is a neutral oil, like vegetable oil, and a paper towel or cloth. You'll want to start by cleaning any dirt off the outside of the unpeeled winter squash with some water — then dry it. Be sure to dry the squash completely because any moisture you leave behind can lead to mold (exactly what you're trying to prevent). Once it's dry, put a little bit of oil onto the paper towel or cloth and rub it on the skin, not overlooking the squash's nooks and crannies. There shouldn't be an excess of oil when you're done, just a very light coating, so just wipe some off if you added too much.

After the oil coating, you should store your squash in a cool place, like a pantry or closet, that stays at around 50 degrees. If you're keeping more than one squash, it's best not to let them touch in storage because blemishes on one squash can impact the others. They should also be kept away from fruits, like apples, that emit ethylene gas as they ripen and spoil. Check on the squash every once in a while during storage to make sure that bruises don't appear — turning them occasionally can help. It's also useful to store them in something that will give air circulation, like a wire basket or wire drawer.