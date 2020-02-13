The best stove knob cover

The stove is quite possibly the most useful appliance in your kitchen. Unfortunately, the stove can also be one of the most dangerous kitchen appliances for young children. Since they're large, round, and movable, the knobs on your stove are tempting for little ones to play with. Children can unwittingly fill the house with dangerous fumes or burn themselves on a hot stovetop if they're able to turn the knobs. That's why stove knob covers are an important safety accessory for anyone with children; they cover stove knobs and make them difficult for children to turn on or off.

If you're ready to buy stove knob covers, read our buying guide. Our pick for best of the best, Safety 1st's Child-Proof Clear-View Stove Knob Covers, look sleek and work to keep your kids safe.

Considerations when choosing stove knob covers

Electric or gas

Stove knob design can differ based on the type of stove. Electric stove knob covers only need to provide space for the knob to turn. Gas stoves are slightly more complex. Most gas stove knobs require that you push in the knob and then turn it. This means that knob covers must prevent children from pushing in and turning the knob, but must allow adults to do both.

Knob size and placement

Be sure to measure both the diameter and height of your stove knobs before deciding on covers. If a knob cover is too large, it may rattle when touched. This can actually attract the attention of a toddler, which is the last thing you want your stove knob covers to do. If too small, the covers may not fit securely on the knobs.

Also measure the closeness of your knobs. You need to be sure that, once installed, the knob covers won't interfere with one another.

Ease of removal

When choosing stove knob covers, look for a set that's relatively easy for adults to remove. While you don't want your child to be able to remove the knob covers, you want to be able to remove them yourself without too much difficulty.

Features

Release mechanism

A release mechanism on your stove knob covers is a convenient feature. Release mechanisms can be pushed, allowing the covers to flip up for easy access. While some covers utilize a single release button, others incorporate two different pressure points for opening the covers.

Color

You can get any number of colors for your stove knob covers, although most are neutral colors so as not to attract the attention of little ones. Some people prefer clear knobs because they look modern and allow you to still see the knobs. Others prefer dark colors because they tend to blend in better with the stove design.

Heat resistance

Stove knob covers should always have some level of heat resistance. You don't want your stove knob cover to melt when it's supposed to be protecting your kids from a hot surface.

Dishwasher-safe

Dishwasher-safe stove knob covers are convenient, since all stove knob covers dirty over time and need to be washed. Get a set you can simply throw in the dishwasher when the time comes.

Price

Most stove knob covers cost between $1 and $4 per knob cover. The primary difference between these prices is based on cover size. Covers that cost around a dollar are roughly two to two-and-a-half inches in diameter. For $3, you can get covers that are about two-and-three-quarters inches in diameter. For $4, knob covers are approximately three inches across.

FAQ

Q. Around what age does a child need stove knob covers?

A. Once little ones are able to walk on their own and start to explore your house, you may want to invest in stove knob covers as well as other childproofing devices for your cabinets, doors, toilets, and electrical outlets.

Q. When is it safe to stop using stove knob covers?

A. That depends on your individual situation. Once your child is old enough to understand and follow instructions, you should be okay to remove the knob covers. This is around age six for most children but use your best judgment.

Stove knob covers we recommend

Best of the best: Safety 1st's Child-Proof Clear-View Stove Knob Covers

Our take: One of the best stove knob covers in their class.

What we like: Clear design makes reading knobs easy. Heat-resistant construction. Good at preventing accidental bumps.

What we dislike: Some users reported they make a rattling sound on occasion.

Best bang for your buck: S&S's Kitchen Stove Knob Covers

Our take: Easy-to-use knob covers at a great price.

What we like: Efficient flip-up design. Durable. Heat-resistant. Clear top is easy to see through.

What we dislike: May not work well with knobs that must be pushed in before turning.

Choice 3: QDOS Safety's Adhesive Aluminum Stove Guard

Our take: A great-looking alternative to traditional stove knob covers.

What we like: Creates a barrier between your children and the stovetop. Sleeker than standard knob covers. Adjusts based on stove size. Snaps together with minimal effort.

What we dislike: Can make cooking with handled pans and pots complicated.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.