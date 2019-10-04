The best sheet mask

Few things are more refreshing than a spa-quality facial, but a premium treatment like that can get pricey. Sheet masks, on the other hand, are affordable at-home alternatives to give your skin the pampering it deserves.

Sheet masks are infused with skin-nourishing formulas that hydrate your face and improve your complexion. There's a sheet mask for every skin type, whether you suffer from dryness, dark spots, or uneven skin tone. Perhaps best of all, sheet masks are a 10-minute way to relax with some much-needed self-care.

Put your best face forward and choose a sheet mask with help from our buying guide.

We're including our favorite sheet mask, Orgaid Antiaging and Moisturizing Organic Sheet Mask, which has a clean organic formula to leave skin feeling refreshed and revitalized.

Considerations when choosing sheet masks

Choosing the right sheet mask

With so many sheet masks to choose from, selecting the right one boils down to matching your skin concerns to a targeted mask. Given the unique formulas of sheet masks, if you suffer from more than one skin condition, chances are you can treat them with a single mask.

Best for dry skin: Give your face some hydration with moisturizing agents like amino acids, snail slime, coconut water, honey, or algae.

Best for fine lines: Boost your skin's elasticity with an antiaging mask that features retinol or collagen.

Best for dark spots: Even out your complexion with a nourishing mask that contains vitamin C, pearl extract, or licorice.

Best for inflamed skin: Tone down redness and irritation with a calming mask infused with aloe vera, chamomile, lavender, or green tea.

Best for acne: Treat your acne in a gentle yet effective way with a mask equipped with salicylic acid, tea tree oil, or clay.

Best for clogged pores: Let your pores breathe with a mask that draws out blackheads, whiteheads, and other impurities with charcoal, seaweed, or lavender

Mask fabrics

Cotton

These masks are soft and durable and, for the most part, the least expensive. Because they're somewhat absorbent, they tend to dry out rather quickly, though, so the formula doesn't always have a chance to seep into your skin.

Biocellulose

Made from naturally-occuring fibers, biocellulose masks stay put on your skin during application. They provide a bit of suction, so they're the perfect platform to transfer serum into your skin. Because of their superior quality, however, some biocellulose masks are more expensive.

Hydrogel

These masks are both incredibly durable and soft and do a good job letting the formula seep into your skin instead of dripping off it. However, they're somewhat delicate, so they rip easily if you're not careful.

Fiber

These ultra-thin masks feel like a sheet of tissue paper on your skin, so they provide a lightweight nourishing experience. But they're a bit challenging to shape on your face, and if you don't get it right the first time, you can end up with a wrinkled mask.

Tips for sheet mask success

Apply your sheet mask to a clean, freshly washed face.

Pull your hair back to avoid catching flyaways in your mask.

Follow the mask's directions and leave it on for the full time to achieve optimal results.

Avoid harsh scrubbing and exfoliation after treatment to minimize irritation.

Rinse off residue with cool water and apply a thin layer of moisturizer before applying cosmetics.

Remove the mask gently from the package to avoid rips that may affect how it lies on your face.

Price

You can snag a budget-friendly pack of six to 10 sheet masks for $14 or less. Mid-range sheet masks with premium antiaging formulas cost closer to $20. For spa-quality formulas with extreme hydrating and antioxidant properties, you'll spend closer to $35 for a set.

FAQ

Q. My skin feels like it's tingling a little with a sheet mask. Is that normal?

A. Gentle tingling isn't unusual with a sheet mask, but if it enters the realm of burning, it's likely you're reacting to the formula. Always check ingredient lists to see whether they include allergens or substances to which you're sensitive.

Q. If I have a formal event where pictures are being taken, how far in advance should I use a sheet mask?

A. Use a sheet mask up to three days before the event to avoid unexpected reactions or irritation. If anything happens (like redness or breakouts), 72 hours gives you enough time for it to calm down while you treat your skin.

Sheet masks we recommend

Best of the best: Orgaid's Antiaging and Moisturizing Organic Sheet Masks, Four-Pack

Our take: Get a spa-quality pampering experience with these masks. Organic formula is highly effective at improving overall skin quality.

What we like: Made in the U.S.A. with no chemical preservatives. Ecoderma fabric is excellent for facilitating absorption of moisturizing agents.

What we dislike: Pretty pricey considering you only get four to a pack.

Best bang for your buck: Entel's Premium Korean Essence Facial Masks, 100-Pack

Our take: Value buy if you want more than a year's supply of weekly facial masks. Available in 10 different formulas to suit your skin's needs.

What we like: Robust ingredient list including cucumber, green tea, ginseng, and aloe vera.

What we dislike: Too big an assortment if you have persnickety skin or need a targeted formula on the regular.

Choice 3: Mother Made's Brightening Pure Pearl Mask, 10-Pack

Our take: Great for those looking for a hydrating, antiaging formula that targets dark spots and boosts hydration.

What we like: Super soft mask infused with a formula that includes hyaluronic acid and ceramides.

What we dislike: There's a bit of a sticky residue left over.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.