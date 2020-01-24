The best shampoo for colored hair

Coloring your hair can be an expensive process, and you don't want to undo it by washing your hair with a regular shampoo that will strip away your dye job. Shampoos formulated for color-treated hair cleanse strands gently to preserve your color, and some even deposit pigment onto the hair to enhance it.

Not all shampoos for colored hair are created equal. This shopping guide covers all the features to look for and factors to consider when purchasing one of these hair products. We've also included reviews of our top picks, including Pureology's Hydrate Shampoo, which boasts a sulfate-free, moisturizing formula.

Considerations when choosing shampoos for colored hair

How it works

Shampoo for color-treated hair does double duty: it cleanses the hair like a regular shampoo and protects your color. Many of these shampoos are formulated without harsh chemical detergents that can strip your hair of its dye and also include features to preserve your color.

Features

Sulfate-free

Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) is a detergent found in many shampoos that's responsible for deep cleaning and a sudsy lather. However, it's notoriously stripping and drying to hair, so many shampoos for colored hair feature sulfate-free formulas that both preserve your hair's natural oils and your color. If you have fine or curly hair, you'll definitely want to select a shampoo free of sulfates.

UV filter

UV rays from the sun not only pose a threat to your skin but also to your hair. Too much sun exposure can bleach or discolor your hair, so look for a shampoo with UV protection from ingredients like Benzophenone-4 and methoxycinnamate.

pH balance

Dyed hair is prone to dryness and frizziness because of the damage permanent color does to the cuticle. One way to combat these side effects is to select a shampoo that has a balanced pH of between 5 and 7.

Moisturizing

Many shampoos for color-treated hair are hydrating. Although the cleansing agents in these shampoos should be mild, they can still have a drying effect. Look for a shampoo containing natural moisturizing ingredients, such as vitamin E, argan oil, shea butter, and keratin (a protein that also helps strengthen and smooth hair).

Specialized formulas

Color-specific shampoos are designed for different dye jobs. Red and blond shampoos are the most popular of these specialized formulas, as red dye and bleach fade and/or discolor quickly after repeated washing. Some brands manufacture shampoos for specific neon colors, such as pink or blue, but they're more difficult to find.

Purple shampoos are formulated with purple pigment to reduce the brassiness that can come with dying your hair blond or silver. Purple shampoos work by counteracting yellow tones with blue tones. Be aware that these shampoos can be drying and should only be used once a week or less often to avoid giving your hair blue or purple undertones.

Price

Shampoos for colored hair are typically more expensive than regular shampoos because they work to preserve and enhance your color. However, you can find budget-friendly formulas, which may or may not be sulfate-free, between $6 and $12 for an 8- to 10-ounce bottle. Specialized formulas can cost anywhere from $20 to $50.

FAQ

Q. Will shampoo wash out my hair dye?

A. This depends on the color you use. Semi-permanent color can wash out in as little as four to six washes, whereas permanent color will last longer. The more you wash your hair, the sooner the color will fade, so limit washing to once a week if you can and use a shampoo for color-treated hair.

Q. Do I need to use a conditioner if I'm using a moisturizing shampoo?

A. Yes, even a hydrating shampoo isn't moisturizing enough to coat and nourish hair the way a conditioner can. We recommend using a matching conditioner if the product line you're using for color-treated hair offers one.

Shampoos for colored hair we recommend

Best of the best: Pureology's Hydrate Shampoo

Our take: A top-of-the-line, nourishing shampoo from a brand that specializes in color-treated hair.

What we like: Contains high-quality ingredients that keep color from fading. Enhances shine and volume. Sulfate-free and vegan.

What we dislike: Pricey, but a worthwhile investment to maintain expensive dye jobs.

Best bang for your buck: Redken's Color Extend Shampoo

Our take: A value-packed shampoo that will extend the life of your color and protect it from fading.

What we like: Contains proteins that strengthen strands as well as UV protection. Lathers nicely. Extends time between coloring. Good value for price.

What we dislike: Contains sulfates.

Choice 3: Biolage's Colorlast Shampoo for Color-Treated Hair

Our take: A plant-based, natural shampoo that keeps color fresh.

What we like: Trusted brand for quality botanical ingredients. Low pH formula doesn't strip color. Gently cleanses and nourishes hair. Orchid and flower extracts smell great.

What we dislike: Paraben-free but not sulfate-free.

