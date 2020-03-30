There are plenty of tasty ways to cook a chicken, but it's hard to top the crispy skin and rich flavor you get from a rotisserie chicken. Many grocery stores sell them, but you can save time and money by cooking your own rotisserie chicken at home. With a rotisserie machine, you have a handy countertop appliance with a spit that constantly rotates the chicken (or another cut of meat) to cook it slowly and evenly, and you end up with juicy, delicious meat with tons of flavor. Some rotisserie machines only work for rotisserie cooking, but others can perform additional functions like toasting or convection cooking, so you really get the most out of your investment.

With our buying guide, you'll have all the tips you need to find the best rotisserie machine for your kitchen. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, like our top choice from Cuisinart, which works as a toaster oven and convection oven in addition to a rotisserie machine that can fit up to a four-pound chicken.

Considerations when choosing rotisserie machines

Size

As with any countertop appliance, be sure that a rotisserie machine can fit on your counter. You can find models with a few different setups, which determines how much space the machine takes up.

Vertical machines are usually smaller and take up less space on your counter. The meat rotates vertically, so the juices drip down. The finished product typically has less fat but can be dryer overall.

Horizontal machines take up more space on your counter and make it more challenging to arrange the meat on the spit, but they usually produce the juiciest meat.

Toaster oven machines typically require the most space on a countertop, but that's because they function as a mini oven. They can perform several cooking functions, but they don't always offer the best rotisserie results.

Durability

Before you buy a rotisserie machine, ask yourself how often you plan to prepare rotisserie chicken and roasts. If you're going to use it regularly, you want a highly durable model made of stainless steel. Also make sure that the rotisserie spit or tongs are sturdy enough to support the meat without causing the machine to shake during operation.

Features

Temperature adjustment

Some rotisserie machines only operate at a single temperature, but higher-end models often have dial or digital controls, letting you adjust the temperature for more precise control over your cooking.

Nonstick surface

To make cleanup easier, choose a rotisserie machine with a nonstick interior. Make sure the coating is PTFE- and PFOA-free so you don't have to worry about the machine giving off toxic fumes when it heats up.

Toaster oven functions

Opting for a toaster oven with a rotisserie function means you have a much more versatile countertop appliance, but be sure it can perform all the toaster oven functions you need. In addition to toasting and baking, check to see if the oven has a broil and/or keep warm function.

Display window

Rotisserie machines with a display window allow you to keep track of your food's progress. You don't have to open the door either, so no heat escapes from inside.

Interior light

Having a light inside your rotisserie machine ensures that you can easily see meat as it's cooking. This helps you know your meat is cooking properly and when it's finished.

Accessories

To make cooking easier, some rotisserie machines include accessories. You can find models that come with heat-resistant gloves, meat shredders, and tongs, as well as toaster oven units that include baking pans and shelves.

Price

Rotisserie machines typically cost between $50 and $200. Models in the $50 to $100 range are usually toaster ovens with a rotisserie function or lower-end rotisserie-only machines. Higher-end toaster ovens with a rotisserie function or rotisserie-only machines generally go for $100 to $200. For $200 or more, you can get a commercial-grade rotisserie machine that can hold more than one chicken.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of a rotisserie machine?

A. Not only can it help you save energy and keep your kitchen cooler in hot weather, a rotisserie machine also allows your meat to cook on all sides for more even cooking. It delivers juicier meat and is ideal for parties because you can free up the oven.

Q. Can I cook other meat besides chicken in a rotisserie machine?

A. In addition to chicken, you can cook cylindrical cuts of beef like roast beef in a rotisserie machine.

Rotisserie machines we recommend

Best of the best: Cuisinart's Rotisserie Convection Toaster Oven

Our take: An attractive combination rotisserie/toaster oven with great features and a three-year warranty.

What we like: Large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza. Offers 12 cooking functions, including rotisserie. Backlit digital display is easy to read. Heat sensor helps maintain a consistent cooking temperature.

What we dislike: Doesn't have an interior light and only comes with one rack.

Best bang for your buck: Maxi-Matic's Toaster Oven

Our take: An affordable machine that not only offers a rotisserie function but can toast, bake, and roast, too.

What we like: Functions as a toaster oven. Cooks evenly and boasts a user-friendly dial for adjusting the temperature. Offers a timer to let you know when your food is ready.

What we dislike: Can't fit larger chickens.

Choice 3: hOmeLabs' Digital Countertop Convection Oven

Our take: A high-quality multipurpose rotisserie appliance that looks great on your countertop.

What we like: Generous interior that features an adjustable rack. Offers an easy-to-read backlit LCD display, as well as multiple temperature settings. Rotisserie function is easy to use and sounds an alarm when food is done.

What we dislike: Outside of the appliance gets hot during operation.

