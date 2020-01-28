The best popsicle mold

If there's one food that best reminds us of those endless summer days of childhood, it's popsicles. These chilly treats always seem to hit the spot, and when you buy a popsicle mold, you can make them anytime and in your favorite flavors.

It's never been easier to make your very own cold creations. Popsicle molds let you combine fun flavors or healthy ingredients for one-of-a-kind treats. For the most part, you're able to create between four and 10 popsicles at a time, all of which are stored in unique freezer trays. That means kids and adults can all enjoy a popsicle any time -- whether it's a fast snack or much-anticipated dessert.

To learn more, take a look at our buying guide on popsicle molds, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice, Fox Run's Stainless Steel Popsicle Mold, is 100% BPA-free and made with food-grade 18/8 stainless steel.

Considerations when choosing popsicle molds

Materials

Popsicle molds are available in a number of materials, including the following:

Plastic

Most budget-friendly popsicle molds are made from plastic, many types of which are now BPA-free. Their rigid shape means you'll need to rinse them under warm water to release the popsicles. Plastic molds are well-liked for their simplicity and durability, though depending on their design, cleaning can be tricky.

Silicone

Silicone is the preferred popsicle mold material since removal is a piece of cake. Their flexibility means you can simply "pop" the popsicle right out of the mold -- no warm-water bath required. The only downside of silicone molds is that they can rip or puncture if you're a bit too heavy-handed with them.

Stainless steel

The longest-lasting popsicle molds are stainless steel. Popsicles freeze quickly in them, and so you're able to enjoy treats sooner. Like plastic molds, though, you probably need to give them a quick warm-water bath to release popsicles.

Size

Molds vary in size, though the average mold makes popsicles that are approximately 3 to 3.5 ounces. There are some popsicle molds intended for younger children, so their popsicles end up being between one and two ounces.

Tray style

Popsicle molds are either trays themselves or attach to a tray apparatus. Well-designed trays keep popsicles upright and secure, thus preventing spillage or uneven freezing. Some trays are designed to stack on one another and have clips or snap-on features.

Features

Mold shapes

You'll find quite a few traditional mold shapes, from long cylindrical ones to flat rectangular styles. If you have kids, you'll be pleased to find popsicle molds in the shapes of dinosaurs, cars, or animals. There are also cake-pop-style molds, which are spherical and can be used to create other frozen treats.

Recipes

Popsicle molds usually come with a recipe booklet. It usually has a couple basic recipes to inspire your own creations. Other molds come with a broad collection of recipes, ranging from fruit-based mixtures to trendy "green" flavors like kale or spinach. More often than not, though, buyers end up finding other recipes online.

Price

Budget-friendly popsicle molds cost $10 and below, though quality is modest at best. Silicone and specialty-shape molds cost closer to $20. Stainless steel molds are the most expensive and can range from $30 to $100.

FAQ

Q. How do I pour my popsicle mixture into molds without making a mess?

A. Some popsicle molds come with their own funnels for easy pouring. For all other molds, you'll probably need to invest in a thin-necked funnel. Even with funnels, though, messes are inevitable when working with liquid ingredients. It's best to pour into molds over a sink, as it keeps the mess contained and cleanup simple.

Q. How long will it take for my popsicle mix to freeze?

A. It's hard to say with so many variables, though the average is a couple hours to overnight. Some ingredients freeze more quickly than others, such as mixtures with high water content. Another variable is the temperature of your freezer. The popsicle mold's material can also impact freeze time, with stainless steel being the quickest to freeze.

Popsicle molds we recommend

Best of the best: Fox Run's Stainless Steel Popsicle Molds

Our take: Lead-free and BPA-free molds that freeze quickly.

What we like: Well-liked for its high-grade stainless steel construction. Cleaning is simple. Comes with 50 bonus sticks.

What we dislike: Bit of a learning curve, but well worth it.

Best bang for your buck: Lebice's Six Popsicle Molds

Our take: Full-fledged kit with cleaner, molds, and tray.

What we like: Easy to fill. Stable tray design. Comes with a recipe booklet and quick-start guide.

What we dislike: Lids can be hard to snap on for some people.

Choice 3: Zoku's Nine-Pop Mini Mold with Sticks

Our take: Versatile mold that makes mini round popsicles, candy, or other frozen desserts.

What we like: Easy-to-release treats from the tray. BPA-free and comes with a drip guard.

What we dislike: Not dishwasher safe, and size can be a bit small to some.

