Trying to perfect your batting skills can be extremely frustrating when the pitching is erratic -- you spend more time waiting for a decent pitch than perfecting your mechanics. A quality pitching machine can change all that and help you earn that MVP award this season.

The best pitching machine is consistent and can throw a variety of pitches. Our favorite is JUGS Lite-Flite. This durable model can throw fastballs, curveballs, and sliders, and it works with either Lite-Flite baseballs or softballs. If you'd like to learn more about JUGS Lite-Flite as well as other quality pitching machines, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing pitching machines

Types of pitching machines

Manual: A manual pitching machine must be loaded and triggered for each pitch. This type of machine requires no electricity to operate so it is fully portable. However, certain models require a bit of physical exertion to operate.

Electric: An electric pitching machine requires a battery or an electrical cord to function, so there may be some limits on where you can use this type of model. Additionally, not all electric models are fully automatic; some require a designated person to load each ball before it can be pitched.

Features

Pitching speed

The best pitching machines have a variable pitching speed with a wide range to accommodate all levels of players.

Pitching type

Some models only throw fast or slow balls. Others have features such as spinning wheels that allow for curveballs and sliders. Look for a model that can deliver every type of pitch you want.

Type of balls

There are a variety of balls you can use in a pitching machine, including baseballs, softballs, tennis balls, and even soccer balls. Make sure you purchase a pitching machine that can accommodate the type of balls you want to use.

Ball feeder

Most pitching machines require someone to actually feed the balls one at a time into the machine. If you want a fully automated unit, it needs a ball feeder and some kind of a reserve to hold the balls until they're pitched.

Pitching frequency

If your unit is fully automatic, you should be able to adjust how often the machine pitches.

Adjustability

The best pitching machines are fully adjustable. At the very least, you want a model with an adjustable height and pitching angle. The easier it is to make adjustments, the more likely you are to use it.

Price

Beginners can find a light-duty pitching machine for between $30 and $75. These automatic models don't offer much in the way of versatility, but they can be a good entry-level machine. Between $75 and $200, you can find much faster and more durable machines that are good for little league players. You might have to look in the $400 or $500 range to find a model suitable for high school or college-level athletes.

FAQ

Q. Can I use my pitching machine for anything other than batting practice?

A. Yes. Most quality pitching machines are adjustable so you can also use them to practice fielding grounders and pop fly balls. Some may even accommodate larger balls so you can run soccer drills as well.

Q. My child is having a hard time getting used to a pitching machine. Do you have any tips?

A. It can be difficult to get used to a pitching machine because many have nothing that telegraphs when the pitch is coming. Have your child start off bunting the ball until they learn the rhythm of the machine a little better.

Pitching machines we recommend

Best of the best: JUGS' Lite-Flite Machine for Baseball and Softball

Our take: A durable higher-end machine that's remarkably versatile and can quickly be changed to accommodate Lite-Flite softballs, Lite-Flite baseballs, or JUGS Bulldog polyballs.

What we like: This model can throw fastballs, curveballs, and sliders. It's consistent and can be used for a wide variety of batting and fielding drills. The machine operates using a manual feed, but if desired, you can purchase a ball feeder separately.

What we dislike: The fuse blows easily to protect the unit in misuse situations. However, it's located in a difficult to access location, which can make repairs a little frustrating.

Best bang for your buck: Louisville Slugger's Blue Flame Ultimate Pitching Machine

Our take: A highly versatile manual machine that can be used in a wide variety of drills in a number of different sports.

What we like: This pitching machine can throw from 18 to 55 mph and it can be adjusted for batting practice as well as fielding drills. It's 100% manually operated so there's no need for batteries or electric cords.

What we dislike: The loading spring requires a bit of effort, which might make it unsuitable for younger players. It also can take a while to hone in on the perfect pitch when using the micro adjustments.

Choice 3: Franklin Sports' MLB Electronic Baseball Pitching Machine

Our take: An affordable little pitching machine that's a great option for the price, but needs aftermarket balls.

What we like: This compact pitching machine holds nine balls at a time, pitches one every seven seconds, and can be set to three different pitching angles. Additionally, it features a red light that notifies the batter when a ball is coming.

What we dislike: As is, this unit is not very consistent, but upgrading to an item such as JUGS polyballs can help a great deal.

