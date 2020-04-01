Want to bake pies? A quality pie pan is a must-have. As experienced bakers already know, the pie pan you use can make more of a difference than you'd imagine. The material can greatly affect the bake, plus you'll need the right size, shape, and depth for the recipe you're attempting.

Keep reading to learn all the basic information you'll need to find the best pie pan. We've even included some recommendations, such as our favorite, the Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish, a beautiful dish for deep-fill pies from a classic French brand.

Considerations when choosing pie pans

Size

Every pie recipe is tailored to fit a pie pan of a particular size. Most recipes fit in either 8-inch or 9-inch pie pans, so you may find it useful to have one of each. That said, you can find information online about how to scale recipes up or down to fit pie pans of different sizes.

You'll also find both deep-dish and standard-depth pie pans, so you may find you don't have enough filling or pastry for a 9-inch deep-dish pie pan if the recipe was meant to fill a standard-depth 9-inch pan. However, a recipe meant to fit a standard-depth 9-inch pie pan should fill an 8-inch deep-dish pie pan perfectly.

Material

Steel and aluminum pie pans heat quickly and evenly, giving you a nicely browned crust, even during shorter bake times.

Cast-iron pie pans don't heat as evenly or quickly as thinner metals, but do retain heat well to give you a crisp crust.

Ceramic pie pans look great but don't heat up especially uniformly or retain heat very well, so you can end up with a soggy crust, especially for pies with short bake times. This can be a boon when pies need a long bake time to set the filling, however.

Tempered glass pie pans are durable and have decent heat-transfer properties, plus you can check how the crust is browning.

Features

Shape: While the majority of pie pans are round, you can also find some square pie pans, especially for savoury country pies or pot pies, as well as novelty pie pans with non-standard shapes.

Dishwasher safe: No one wants to wash dishes by hand if they don't have to. Choosing a pie pan that's dishwasher safe will save you time and energy during cleanup.

Price

You can find some basic pie pans that cost as little as $5 to $10, but the majority cost between $15 and $30. Some large or high-end pie pans can cost as much as $50, or occasionally even more.

FAQ

Q. Is there anything else I'll need to help me bake a pie?

A. While you can improvise, you'll find it much easier to make great pies when you have the correct equipment. Perhaps most importantly, you'll need a rolling pin to roll your pastry dough out to the correct thickness. You may also find a pastry cutter useful for making pie crusts that don't turn out overly dense. A pastry mat helps you roll your pastry out to the correct size for the depth and diameter of your pan, which can be tough for anyone new to making pies, and baking beans aid you for recipes calling for a pre-baked crust.

Q. How can I improve my pie-making skills?

A. If you're new to baking pies or just want to improve your baking, you can find a wide range of resources to suit bakers of all levels. Not only can you buy books dedicated to the art of making pies, there are also plenty of recipes and tips online, both written and in video form.

Pie pans we recommend

Best of the best: Emile Henry's Modern Classics Pie Dish

Our take: Perfect for oven-to-table use, this ceramic pie pan looks great and performs well, too.

What we like: Ideal for making deep-fill pies. Available in a range of colors. Highly durable and scratch-resistant. Dishwasher safe.

What we dislike: Takes some time in the oven to give pies a completely crispy bottom.

Best bang for your buck: Corelle's Livingware 9-Inch Deep Dish Pie Plate

Our take: Made from a proprietary form of layered tempered glass, this is a rugged choice for a low price.

What we like: Available in packs of 1, 2, 3, or 4, with the largest packs offering the lowest cost per pan. Heats evenly and effectively. Dishes stack together for storage.

What we dislike: Despite being listed as deep-dish pie pans, they're only 1.5" deep.

Choice 3: Pi People's Pi Pie Pan

Our take: Shaped like the symbol for pi, this is the perfect pie pan for mathematicians, self-professed nerds, or anyone who enjoys a pun.

What we like: Sturdy aluminum construction. Heats up evenly for a well-baked pie. Same volume as an average 9" pie pan, so most recipes will fill it.

What we dislike: More awkward to fill with pastry dough than a standard pie pan.

