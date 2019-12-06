Best pajamas to throw under the tree for a loved one

Who doesn't need a pair of cozy PJs to keep them warm on cold winter nights? That's why pajamas make such a great holiday gift -- they're completely practical but still offer the opportunity to add a personal spin based on the recipient.

Whether you're looking for a matching holiday set for the family or you're buying for a hard-to-shop-for loved one, we have you covered.

From classic flannel to lace-trimmed sets to goofy footie styles, we've found some of the best PJs to gift (or get for yourself) this holiday season.

For her:

Alfani Super Soft Printed Long-Sleeve Top & Pajama Pants Set: $29.99 at Macy's (was $69.50)

For the woman in your life who prizes comfort above all else, these super-soft PJs will be a welcome find under the tree. Available in nine colorful patterns, they're designed with a slim, cozy fit. The button-front top with its piping trim, notch collar, and left chest pocket give plenty of classic style, too.

La Perla Two-Piece Lace-Trimmed Pajama Set: $165 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $275)

If you're shopping for someone who'll prefer a more feminine take on classic pajamas, this La Perla set is the perfect choice. Made of silky rayon, they drape smoothly over the body for a flattering fit -- and the subtle lace details at the cuffs and hem give them a more attractive feel than the usual button-down PJs. Or, check out their silk pajamas here.

Rachel Parcell Knit Nightgown: $55 at Nordstrom

The perfect PJs don't have to be pajamas at all. This nightgown offers a delightfully relaxed fit with a midi-length hem and side slits. It's ultrasoft, too, and has pretty lace cuffs that provide a touch of glam for bedtime.

For him:

Hanes Men's Woven Plain-Weave Pajama Set: $10.94 - $32.99 at Amazon

For a guy who likes to keep things simple, these classic pajamas from Hanes make a great gift. With a button-front top and adjustable drawstring waist, they have a fuller cut to make curling up in bed as comfortable as possible. They're available in several colors and patterns, too.

Polo Ralph Lauren Pony Print Pajama Pants: $23.09+ at Nordstrom (down from $44)

If you're shopping for someone who pays attention to labels, you can't go wrong with these Ralph Lauren PJ pants. They have a comfy, tapered fit and convenient front slant pockets, while the all-over classic polo logo gives them that high-fashion look.

Reigning Champ Men's Midweight Hooded Robe: $160 at Backcountry

It may not technically be pajamas, but this boxing-inspired robe is still the perfect attire for bedtime -- or after a tough training session. It's 100% cotton, so it has a soft, breathable feel, and the hood allows for extra warmth on cold winter mornings.

For babies:

L'oved Baby Holiday Overall and Cap Set: $45.95 at Backcountry

Keep the little ones cozy and warm at bedtime with these adorable footie pajamas and matching pom cap. It's available in two fun winter prints and made of organic cotton that won't irritate sensitive baby skin.

Simple Joys by Carter's Baby 3-Pack Loose Fit Fleece Footed Pajamas: $25.99 at Amazon

These comfy pajamas are made of ultrasoft fleece that's sure to keep your little one warm no matter how cold it gets this winter. Best of all, this comes as a three-pack, and each set features a different adorable animal pattern.

Exemaba 3-Pack Baby Footed Pajamas Sleep: $24.98 at Amazon

Made of 100% cotton, these PJs are not only super-soft and comfy, but they're also breathable, so you never have to worry about your baby getting too toasty. The convenient snaps on the neckline make changing and dressing your little one a breeze, too.

For kids:

Tucker + Tate Fitted Two-Piece Pajamas, Toddler and Boy: $35 at Nordstrom

Available in both toddler and boy sizes, these pajamas offer a snug fit that's sure to feel cozy on cold nights. The two-piece design with elastic waistband pants makes them easy to put on and take off, too. They're available in four fun patterns, including an adorable Santa-themed design.

Books to Bed The Nutcracker Fitted Nightgown & Book Set: $49 at Nordstrom

Forget about fighting to get your child into bed this holiday season -- any little girl who's a fan of The Nutcracker is sure to love this adorable set. Not only does it include a comfortable nightgown, but it also comes with an illustrated book based on the classic ballet for the perfect holiday bedtime story.

Hanna Andersson Disney's Frozen 2 Girl's Elsa Cotton Pajama Set: $50 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Want to be a holiday hero? Give the little girl in your life these fabulous Frozen 2-themed pajamas, and it's sure to be one of her favorites. With a round neck top that features the regal queen Elsa and comfy pants with a colorful snowflake design, these will definitely be a hit this holiday season.

Disney Store Deluxe Spiderman Pajamas: $24.95 - $39.95 at Amazon

These are the perfect PJs for the child who loves to play the superhero. Made of 100% cotton, the top and pants are designed to resemble the classic Spiderman costume and feature ribbed cuffs on both for a nice snug fit.

For teens:

UGG Raven Flannel Women's Pajama Set: $49.97 at Backcountry (was $87.95)

Teens are pretty particular about what they wear, even when it comes to sleeping attire -- but these PJs from UGG are sure to win approval. The flannel material is warm and cozy, and the muted plaid design gives them a retro 90s vibe that appeals to cultural nostalgia.

PJ Salvage Just Peachy Pajamas: $98 at Nordstrom

These pajamas are comfortable enough to guarantee a good night's sleep thanks to their ultrasoft peached jersey material -- and their cute patterns mean your teen will feel stylish enough to lounge around the house in them all weekend long, too. The pants also have a drawstring waist, so they're easy to adjust for the perfect fit.

Calvin Klein Men's Ultra-soft Modal Pajama Pants: $31.50 at Macy's (was $45)

That impossible-to-please teen on your holiday shopping list won't find any cause for complaint with these sleek but simple pajama pants from Calvin Klein. They have an elastic waist with the classic brand logo and handy side pockets, so they're as practical as they are stylish and comfy.

Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Plaid Flannel Pajama Pants: $23.09 at Macy's (was $45)

These classic PJ pants are warm and comfy enough for even the coldest winter nights. With a preppy plaid pattern and the iconic Ralph Lauren embroidered pony at the hip, they'll definitely be a hit with the stylish teen on your list.

For the family:

Family Pajamas Matching Plaid Collection: $19.99 - $46.99 at Macy's

Everyone loves a holiday photo with the entire family wearing matching PJs. These are available in three seasonal plaid patterns and in sizes that'll fit parents, kids, and babies. There's even an option for the dog, so you're sure to get a fantastic picture for next year's holiday card.

