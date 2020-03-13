The best Nintendo Switch wall mount

Have you thought about a better place to store or display your Nintendo Switch? Save space and give your game room a contemporary look with a Nintendo Switch wall mount.

Mounting your Nintendo Switch is a great way to free up space on your entertainment center, or if you have a mounted TV, it's the perfect addition to your setup. You'll love the sleek way to display your favorite console, and best of all, it provides protection from spills and everyday foot traffic.

If you're ready to take gaming to the next level, then keep reading our buying guide on Nintendo Switch mounts. Our top choice is TotalMount's Wall Mount for Nintendo Switch. Its reliable design safeguards your console and prevents it from accidental falls.

Considerations when choosing Nintendo Switch wall mounts

Popular wall-mount styles

System mount

System mounts hold only the console and are usually in the form of a fitted shelf or sliding frame design. These take up little space, but they might not be ideal if you're looking for storage solutions for your Switch accessories and games.

Integrated mount

If you're looking for a space-savvy storage solution for your Switch as well as its games and accessories, your best bet is an integrated mount. These have slots and compartments to store each item, though they often have an industrial appearance that won't suit all spaces.

Shelving mount

Shelving mounts, as their name implies, provide more surface area than system or integrated mounts. They mostly consist of floating shelves or platforms, upon which you can customize your Nintendo Switch setup. Shelving mounts are also ideal for charging stations.

Features

Construction

Most Nintendo Switch wall mounts are made of metal, acrylic, or tempered glass. They're constructed to support between 10 and 17 pounds, though you'll need to refer to exact specifications for the official weight limit.

Cable spaces

Cable spaces are grooves, slots, and holes that provide ample room to run cables to your Nintendo Switch. These extra "holes" also serve a secondary purpose to promote airflow around the console. This is especially important, as systems that overheat can malfunction.

Ease of installation

Nintendo Switch wall mounts are packaged with installation hardware, mounting adhesive, or both. Installing the mount is a relatively straightforward process, and perhaps the most challenging aspect is to make sure it's level. Getting it right on the first try means you don't end up with extra holes all over your wall.

Price

The most affordable Nintendo Switch wall mounts cost $20 and below, but typically only hold the console. Those priced closer to $30, on the other hand, tend to accommodate Joy-Cons or games as well. The most expensive models are priced $40 and above and will serve as a deluxe storage unit for most of your Nintendo Switch games and accessories.

FAQ

Q. Where should I place my Nintendo Switch wall mount?

A. Many people install mounts to line up with corners of their television, whereas others keep it centered. Another concern with placement is height. If you're buying a mount to keep your Switch free and clear of kids and pets, make sure it's several feet up from the floor.

Q. Where should I store my Nintendo Switch games and accessories if my mount doesn't support them?

A. It depends where you have space, whether it's on an entertainment center or nearby bookshelf. If you'd like to keep them dust-free, store them inside a drawer, or invest in a plastic storage container with a lid. Of course, you can always upgrade your Nintendo Switch wall mount to one with a shelf or integrated storage.

Nintendo Switch wall mounts we recommend

Best of the best: TotalMount's Wall Mount for Nintendo Switch

Our take: Simple yet popular design with easy, drill-free installation.

What we like: Easy dock and undock feature. Built-in level for easy and accurate installation. Has a high-end hardware appearance.

What we dislike: Short screws, so you might need to upgrade to longer ones.

Best bang for your buck: Monzlteck's Wall Mount for Nintendo Switch

Our take: Affordable, low-profile design with slots for game cartridges.

What we like: Design promotes airflow around the system. Quality construction of cold rolled steel.

What we dislike: USB access can be challenging when the system is docked.

Choice 3: VIVO's Adjustable Wall Mount for Nintendo Switch

Our take: Minimalist floating shelf design is a sleek space saver. Can be mounted behind a television.

What we like: Well-designed width for a secure system fit. Padding prevents scratches. Ventilation holes for decent airflow.

What we dislike: Limited design means no additional storage for Joy-Cons or games.

