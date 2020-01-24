The best Nintendo Switch screen protector

The Nintendo Switch combines all of the benefits of an at-home console with the convenience of portable on-the-go gaming. But if you're someone who is constantly docking and undocking the device to play in handheld mode, you're definitely going to need a screen protector.

In our shopping guide below, we've outlined some key considerations, features, and product suggestions to help you buy the perfect screen protector for your needs. If you're looking for a durable smudge-free option, then you'll love our top pick, the Zagg Invisible Shield Tempered Glass Nintendo Switch Screen Protector, which is a cinch to apply.

Considerations when choosing Nintendo Switch screen protectors

Construction

For safety and durability, Nintendo Switch screen protectors are constructed from tempered glass, which means they're resistant to things like scratches and dents. Tempered glass comes in varying levels of thickness, but even the thinner screen protectors are roughly four times stronger than regular glass.

Of course, these protectors are not entirely indestructible, but they can go a long way in protecting your switch from impact damage. Tempered glass is also safer when it comes to shattering, as the broken pieces tend to stick together.

You can also expect your screen protector to come pre-cut to accommodate all of the little grooves and edges of your Nintendo Switch. This allows for a seamless fit and smooth application.

Installation kit

Applying screen protectors perfectly can be a slow and tedious process. To make the process easier, most screen protectors come with a basic installation kit. These kits usually include moist screen wipes, a small dust-free cloth, and a squeegee tool for smoothing out any air pockets. The screen protectors themselves will typically have small removable tabs that help with precision.

Bubbles and dust

Since most Nintendo Switch screen protectors are made from tempered glass, it's almost impossible to trap pockets of air that cause annoying bubbles on your screen. However, it is still possible for a pesky piece of dust to sneak under and obstruct your view. To avoid this, make sure your screen is completely dust-free before applying the screen protector.

Clarity

Nintendo Switch screen protectors offer a clear, unobstructed view of your screen. For further clarity, opt for a screen protector with anti-glare technology or a blue light filter to prevent eye strain. Some screen protectors even have an oleophobic coating that repels oil, making the screen resistant to fingerprints and smudges as well.

Warranty

Whether it's for 30 days, a year, or a lifetime, a large majority of Nintendo Switch screen protectors come with some sort of warranty. Of course, it's important to remember that these warranties only cover the screen protectors themselves. This means the screen protector manufacturer would not be responsible for any damage caused to your console.

Price

You can expect to pay anywhere from $4 to $30 for a Nintendo Switch screen protector. On the lower end of the price spectrum, you'll find screen protectors that provide some basic protection but don't include any extra features. As the price increases, you'll start to see features like fingerprint-resistant coating, blue-light filters, easy-to-use installation kits, and more.

FAQ

Q. Will a screen protector affect how I dock my Switch?

A. Screen protectors are thin enough that you should have no issues docking the device. However, if you're not careful when docking, the screen protector's edges may start to peel. Always be as gentle as possible.

Q. How long will my screen protector last?

A. Your screen protector could last for a few months or a few years. It all depends on how well it was installed, how gentle you are with the console, and how frequently it is in use.

Nintendo Switch screen protectors we recommend

Best of the best: Zagg's InvisibleShield Tempered Glass Nintendo Switch Screen Protector

Our take: An easy-to-apply screen protector that's durable and smudge-resistant.

What we like: Tempered glass is strong enough to resist cracks, dents, and more. Oil-resistant surface keeps screen free of smudges and fingerprints. Included tabs make application quick and simple.

What we dislike: Pack includes only one screen protector and sits at a higher price point than most.

Best bang for your buck: iVoler's Nintendo Switch Tempered Glass Screen Protector, 3-Pack

Our take: A value pack of screen protectors that provide full coverage and full functionality.

What we like: Thin but durable screen protectors filter blue light to prevent eye strain. Resistant to fingerprints and smudging. Comes with all the tools you need for application. Fits screen perfectly.

What we dislike: Perfect fit can make the application process a little tedious.

Choice 3: Orzly's Nintendo Switch Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-Pack

Our take: A pack of ultra-slim screen protectors that offer as much protection as thicker alternatives without being too bulky.

What we like: Thin screen protectors don't interfere with screen responsiveness. The switch will still fit nicely inside the dock with this protector on. Resistant to scratches, shattering, fingerprints and smudges.

What we dislike: You must be careful to avoid air bubbles and trapped dust during the application process.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.