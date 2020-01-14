The best Nike backpack

Nike is a giant in the world of athletic gear. From sneakers to professional football uniforms, Nike does it all -- and does it well. Their extensive line of backpacks is no exception to their focus on quality. Whether you're looking for a simple bag for carrying your schoolbooks or need a well-designed tote for all of your athletic accessories, Nike has something for you. Each Nike backpack line is designed with a different use in mind, so finding one that fits your individual needs should not be difficult.

Ready to purchase a new Nike backpack? Our buying guide will help you choose the right one. We've also included reviews of a few of our favorites at the end of this article. Our top pick, the Nike Sport III Golf Backpack, is as stylish as it is roomy.

Considerations when choosing Nike backpacks

Size

When it comes to choosing a backpack, consider your daily needs when deciding what size you need. If you're a student athlete who needs to fit books and athletic clothing and gear into one bag, then you'll need a larger model. If you only need to bring your laptop to the library every once in a while, then a smaller option will do.

Opening and compartments

Most Nike backpacks have either a vertical zipper or a top-loading main compartment. Vertical zipper models usually feature several small compartments for separating your items. Top-loading bags typically have one large main compartment and may include a horizontal zipper or cinch strap for opening and closing the compartment. The type you choose depends on the size and quantity of the items you wish to transport.

Color

Nike backpacks come in a number of different colors. The majority come in gray, black, or navy blue, but there are plenty of other design options available that are bolder, including red, pink, and multi-colored patterned backpacks.

Material

Most Nike backpacks are made of nylon or a polyester blend. These materials are more durable than canvas and typically waterproof. Unfortunately, nylon and polyester blends can sometimes succumb to heat damage, though only at extremely high temperatures.

Features

Shoe compartment

Some models include a zippered shoe compartment, usually at the bottom of the bag, to keep your athletic shoes separate from your other items. This is an especially useful feature for those who want to play sports after school or work and need a convenient way to transport their footwear without dirtying their other things.

Headphone storage

Because many athletes listen to music before a game or a race to get their adrenaline flowing, you can find Nike backpacks that feature special headphone storage compartments to accommodate large over-the-ear headphones.

Sports option

Although Nike is primarily known for athletic gear, not all of their backpacks are designed specifically for sports use. If you want a bag that gives you the option to carry your sports gear with you, then opt for a Nike backpack that's designed with the athlete in mind. Otherwise, you can find durable, well-designed Nike backpacks that are intended for other uses.

Price

Nike backpacks generally cost between $25 to $125. Cheaper Nike backpacks are usually mini-backpacks or other styles designed for children. For around $75, you can find Nike backpacks that are either vertical-zipper designs or top-loading cinch bags. If you spend $125, you can get a premium Nike backpack from the Nike Elite or Jordan lines.

FAQ

Q. Can I wash my Nike backpack?

A. You can, and you should! Most Nike backpacks are machine washable. Just be sure to check the tag on the inside of your backpack for washing instructions. A mild detergent should do the job.

Q. How long can I expect my Nike backpack to last?

A. Even the least expensive Nike backpacks are made with longevity in mind. If you take good care of yours, then you can expect it to last for years. Remember that overloading your backpack with heavy items can put added strain on the straps.

Nike backpacks we recommend

Best of the best: Nike Sport III Golf Backpack

Our take: A sleek bag that works for so many more activities than just golf.

What we like: Zippered shoe compartment. Mesh side pocket. Wide bottom for easy placement.

What we dislike: Some buyers complained that there weren't enough pockets.

Best bang for your buck: Nike Club Team Swoosh Backpack

Our take: A versatile option at a reasonable price point.

What we like: An abundance of useful pockets. Dual-zipper main compartment. Rain flap to protect against water.

What we dislike: Mesh side pocket is not as durable as it could be.

Choice 3: Nike Brasilia Training Backpack

Our take: A well-made training backpack for the dedicated athlete.

What we like: Spacious main compartment. Simple design. Roomy outside zipper pocket. Works for books and athletic gear.

What we dislike: Doesn't offer adequate protection for a laptop.

