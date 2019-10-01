The best men's winter gloves

The only thing worse than a case of cold feet are cold hands. A good set of winter gloves is absolutely vital for any man that lives in seasonally cold environs.

Men's winter gloves vary in their style, materials, and lining, in addition to other features. You should consider where you will use your gloves most before your buy a pair.

To learn more about men's winter gloves, continue reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites. And check out our top pick, Carhartt's Waterproof Insulated Gloves. The moisture-wicking material ensures hands stay dry and warm.

Considerations when choosing men's winter gloves

Glove style

The style of winter glove you choose depends on the situation in which you plan to wear them. For gloves that you can use while traveling to and from your office job, opt for something with a warm lining and low profile that still allows you a fair amount of dexterity.

On the other hand, you might want something much thicker if you plan to wear them for snow sports. For instance, you probably won't want to use the same pair of gloves for skiing and driving.

Glove material

Some of the most common materials for men's winter gloves are leather, suede, and polar fleece.

Leather is the most durable and flexible fabric available, though it's also the most expensive. Synthetic options, such as polar fleece, can provide warmth without being too costly. Suede is often used in conjunction with polar fleece to improve grip.

Glove size

Glove sizes for men are based on palm circumference. As an example, a size 10 glove will fit someone whose hand circumference is 10 inches just below the knuckles. While some gloves also come in standard sizes (such as small, medium, large, and extra large), it's good to know your sized number as well.

Lining

Your glove's lining is just as important as the outer shell. The most popular linings are fleece, cotton, and a moisture-wicking fabrics. When choosing, remember that your hand may sweat when in the gloves, so a non-absorbing material like fleece may cause the moisture to collect.

Flexibility

As a general rule, the bulkier a glove is, the less dexterity you'll be able to maintain when wearing it. While warmth is the primary function of a winter glove, it doesn't necessarily have to sacrifice flexibility. Take into account the activities you plan to do while wearing your gloves when choosing the level of flexibility you want.

Features

Gathered wrists

Gathered wrists offer a snug elastic fit on the wrist. They tend to make for warmer gloves and also help to prevent snow from entering. Some find the snug wrist fit uncomfortable, but most appreciate the added warmth.

Waterproofing

If you want to keep your hands warm and dry while shoveling snow or cross-country skiing, you will need waterproof gloves. If your fingers become wet from rain or accumulation of snow, then they won't stay warm very long. Leather is naturally waterproof, although some synthetic materials offer water resistance as well.

Touchscreen fingertips

Some gloves now have fingertips that are made of a smooth material that can work on the screen of your smartphone. This is a welcome development for men who need to check their phone on their commute.

Extra grip

Some men's winter gloves have extra grip on the palm and fingers. This is useful for those who may need to wear their gloves during outdoor projects or at work. Extra grip can also be vital for snow sports. Gloves with extra grip are most often made of synthetic materials.

Price

Most men's winter gloves cost between $5 and $50. Winter gloves for around $5 are usually made of polar fleece, cotton, or wool, which are not likely to be waterproof. If you spend closer to $25, you can expect a comfortable glove with extra features like touchscreen fingertips. Gloves costing up to $50 are made premium synthetic fabric that is likely waterproof.

FAQ

Q. Which are the most waterproof synthetic fibers?

A. Gore-Tex is the most waterproof synthetic material. It's found in a number of men's winter gloves and is highly breathable. Some other gloves with a polyurethane cover may also do a reasonable job of waterproofing.

Q. What type of leather is the best option for men's winter gloves?

A. Sheepskin and deerskin are two of the best types of leather for men's winter gloves. Sheepskin is extra warm and water-resistant, while deerskin is one of the most comfortable options available.

Men's winter gloves we recommend

Best of the best: Carhartt's Waterproof Insulated Gloves

Our take: Waterproof gloves that keep moisture out and warmth in.

What we like: Moisture-wicking material keeps your hands dry. The outer shell is highly durable, which is great for working with snow shovels and other tools.

What we dislike: Though they keep out water well, the wrists are tight and can be difficult to slip over hands.

Best bang for your buck: LETHMIK's Thick Gloves with Wool Lining

Our take: A nice price for an extremely comfortable pair of gloves.

What we like: The thick wool lining and ambidextrous design make these gloves comfy and convenient.

What we dislike: Sizes run small.

Choice 3: Gordini's Gore-Tex Gauntlet Gloves

Our take: Offer surprising dexterity, for such a bulky glove.

What we like: Durable moisture-resisting Gore-Tex material makes this a solid option for regular outdoorsmen.

What we dislike: Not suited for temperatures below 20ºF.

