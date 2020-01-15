The best men’s flannel shirt

Flannel shirts are a staple of the American wardrobe. Whether layered for outdoor winter activities or worn for a night on the town as a casual fashion statement, a flannel shirt is the chosen garment of the everyman. Flannel shirts offer the perfect balance of utility, comfort, and style that's rarely found in a single piece of clothing.

If you're ready to add a new flannel shirt to your wardrobe, keep reading. This useful buying guide, with select product reviews at the end, can help you make the perfect choice. Our top pick, the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Fireside Flannel Button-Down Shirt, is a relaxed and comfortable option that will still keep you warm on a cold night.

Considerations when choosing men's flannel shirts

How to wear flannel

Flannel shirts are one of the simplest items of clothing to incorporate into your wardrobe. They can easily be dressed up or dressed down, depending on the situation.

Work: At work, flannel can be worn a few different ways, depending on the environment. If you work outdoors, then a layered look might be best. If you work in a climate-controlled environment, then a basic flannel shirt with a light T-shirt should do.

Camping/excursions: Flannel is a cozy option for outdoor use because it works so well with heavy layers. Flannel can also provide necessary protection from sun exposure if you're hiking or doing other outdoor activities during the day.

Leisure: For casual social events, try wearing a flannel shirt with slacks, jeans, corduroys, or even shorts. All that matters is that you feel comfortable wearing it.

Materials

Cotton: Most flannel shirts are made from 100% cotton or a blend of cotton and polyester. Cotton is soft, durable, and breathable. The more times you wash a flannel shirt, the softer it becomes. However, 100% cotton flannel shirts will eventually wear out, so take good care when washing.

Wool: Some flannel shirts are made from wool, though these are more commonly marketed as outerwear. They may be lined with layers of fleece, plush, or sherpa (faux shearling) and are often worn on top of a number of other garments, similar to a jacket.

Sleeves

Most flannel shirts come in a long-sleeve style with either a single- or double-cuff button. Some also have tab sleeves, which allow you to roll up the sleeves and button them to keep them in place. This offers style versatility but may also be the most comfortable choice for work.

Cut

Most flannel shirts are cut wider than a standard button-down shirt. This cut allows for more layers to be worn underneath. You'll also have more freedom of movement than you would in a different type of button-down.

Colors

You can easily find just about any pattern and color combination in a flannel shirt -- from solid colors to several different types of plaid -- so feel free to express yourself.

Features

Pockets

While most flannel shirts have a single chest pocket, others offer two or more, which can be useful in a pinch. Some even have flaps with button or snap enclosures to keep your things more secure.

Price

Most flannel shirts for men cost between $15 and $100. At $15, flannel shirts are 100% cotton and generally thinner than more expensive styles. For $50, you can get a flannel shirt with added details such as leather trim and weather-resistant coating. If you spend $100, you can expect a premium-blend flannel shirt of the highest quality and durability.

FAQ

Q. Do I get extra buttons when I buy a flannel shirt?

A. Sometimes. They're usually attached to the hang tags, the bottom seam, or the price tag. If you don't have extras but need one, you can visit a fabric store to find a match.

Q. Can I iron a flannel shirt?

A. Of course. While some flannel shirts are virtually wrinkle-proof because of their thickness, others might need a quick pass or two from an iron in order to keep them looking crisp and neat.

Men's flannel shirts we recommend

Best of the best: G.H. Bass & Co.'s Men's Fireside Flannel Button-Down Shirt

Our take: A well-made and versatile shirt from one of the most established flannel shirt brands.

What we like: Preshrunk fabric. Lightweight and good for layering.

What we dislike: Some complained that the shirt requires more ironing than other flannel shirts.

Best bang for your buck: Amazon Essentials' Men's Regular-Fit Plaid Flannel Shirt

Our take: One of the most comfortable flannel shirts on the market at a reasonable price.

What we like: Stylish length. Comes in a number of different patterns and colors. Machine washable.

What we dislike: Some buyers complained that the buttons on this shirt are too small.

Choice 3: Wrangler's Men's Plaid Fleece Shirt Jacket

Our take: Looks like a shirt, feels like a jacket. Can be worn as either a standard flannel shirt or over other garments as outerwear.

What we like: Rugged and warm. Doesn't shrink when put in the dryer.

What we dislike: May build up static electricity in cold weather.

