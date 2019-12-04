If you're suffering from an injury located below the knee (especially something in the foot or ankle region) and you want to stay relatively active, a pair of crutches might not be the best option. A knee scooter is a wheeled device you can ride around to maintain your mobility while healing.

The best knee scooter is adjustable so it fits you comfortably, and it has a weight capacity that allows you to safely ride. KneeRover's Steerable Knee Scooter is our favorite -- it's a reliable model with a number of safety features that can support up to 300 pounds. To learn more about this and other top-quality knee scooters, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing knee scooters

Weight capacity

Before purchasing your knee scooter, check the weight capacity to be absolutely certain it can handle your weight. Mounting a model that is not rated for your needs can lead to a situation where you may increase the severity of your injury.

Wheels

Not all knee scooters are designed to be used both indoors and outdoors. The most important area to focus on is the wheels. A knee scooter with small hard wheels does not provide a comfortable ride on uneven terrain, and it may even get caught between pavement blocks and tip over. If you will be using your knee scooter outdoors, make sure it has large pneumatic wheels with a tread that can provide traction if you travel on unpaved surfaces.

Features

Brakes

Be sure and find a model with brakes that will not only bring you to a stop while riding but also has a parking-brake feature to prevent the knee scooter from rolling away when you are stationary.

Turning radius

The tighter the vehicle's turning radius, the more maneuverability you have. If there is no oversteering protection, it means you can turn sharply -- however, you can easily tip the knee scooter.

Comfort

Comfort goes beyond a soft pad for your knee. Your knee scooter must also feature a fully adjustable knee platform and handlebars, or you may develop pain in areas such as your upper or lower back.

Storage and portability

For convenience, it is best to have a model that folds so it can be more easily stored and transported.

Basket

Safely riding a knee scooter requires having both hands on the handlebars at all times. If you need to carry anything along with you, look for a knee scooter with a basket.

Price

When considering a knee scooter, first look in the $100 to $200 price range. This range features models that are affordable yet reliable, which is what you want for short-term usage. If you are going to be using a knee scooter for an extended period of time, it's worth the investment to consider models above $200, as these knee scooters offer greater comfort, impressive durability, and better tires.

FAQ

Q. Are knee scooters covered as part of my health plan?

A. Every plan is different. To find out if a knee scooter is covered by your insurance policy, you must call your insurance carrier to determine if it is a covered expense under your health plan.

Q. Is a knee scooter easy to use?

A. Yes. It shouldn't take long to master the skills needed to ride a knee scooter. However, it is best to practice in a safe environment so you can learn how to mount, brake, and steer before riding outdoors or in a more congested area such as a store.

Knee scooters we recommend

Best of the best: KneeRover's Steerable Knee Scooter

Our take: A reliable indoor/outdoor knee scooter designed to support up to 300 pounds.

What we like: KneeRover's knee scooter features a locking handbrake for safety, non-marking rubber wheels to protect your floors, and a quick-fold mechanism for portability. The handlebars and knee platform are fully adjustable and the unit also includes a sizable basket to allow you to carry any items you may need.

What we dislike: Some of the adjustments can be difficult to make or figure out so you may initially require assistance.

Best bang for your buck: ELENKER's Knee Walker

Our take: An affordable knee scooter that provides all the essentials.

What we like: This model features two locking handbrakes, eight-inch wheels, and a folding frame for storage. The knee scooter only weighs 22 pounds but is capable of supporting up to 300 pounds. Both the handlebars and knee platform are adjustable.

What we dislike: Be sure to check that all bolts are tightened before using as some may come loose during transport.

Choice 3: Essential Medical Supply's Free Spirit Knee and Leg Walker

Our take: A higher-priced knee scooter with a weight capacity of 400 pounds.

What we like: This model features two handbrakes, a folding handlebar, and eight-inch wheels. Unlike other models, to prevent oversteering, only the wheels on this scooter turn, not the entire axle.

What we dislike: The soft knee pad is more than sufficient for short-term usage, but if you need to use this device for an extended period of time, it may become uncomfortable.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.