The best kids’ teepee

Sure, your kid loves building forts, but eventually you need your pillows, blankets, and tables back. Give them a special, permanent sanctuary by way of a kids' teepee.

There's a lot to love about kids' teepees. Perfect for independent play, a teepee is where kids can hang out with their favorite toys and books. Parents are big fans of teepees, too, as they're portable and often come with their own carrying cases. Perhaps best of all, kids teepees are an affordable toy that will provide years of fun with many happy memories.

Take a look at our buying guide to kids' teepees to find the best tiny dwelling for your family. Our favorite is the Pep Step Teepee Toy for Kids. Its oversized design is spacious enough to accommodate more than one child at a time.

Considerations when choosing kids' teepees

Indoor vs. outdoor teepees

Almost all teepees are suitable for indoor use, however, only some of them are recommended for outdoor use. Indoor teepees are usually made with canvas and lack a floor. This keeps them lightweight and breathable so that kids don't feel stuffy when sitting inside.

Outdoor teepees, on the other hand, are more durable in design -- especially when it comes to their construction materials. Instead of canvas, they often feature water-resistant material blends. They also have floors made of similar material to keep kids (and their clothes) clean from dirt and grass.

Sizes

Kids' teepees come in a variety of sizes and can be anywhere from 3 to 9 feet tall. Depending on how far apart the poles are, teepees have floors ranging from 4 to over 5 feet in diameter. If you're not sure which one is best for your child, keep in mind their ever-changing height; many parents go for larger teepees so kids don't outgrow them too quickly.

Features

Pockets

Kids' teepees equipped with pockets are great for stowing toys, books, and other treasures. It's more of a fun feature than an actual storage solution, though. Pockets are on the smaller side so that the items won't weigh down or destabilize the teepee.

Windows

Windows in teepees are a charming feature and serve the greater purpose of improving airflow throughout the tent. Some windows are total cutouts, whereas others are made of mesh. There are also some teepees with privacy shutters, which consist of material that can be rolled down or tied back.

Closures

Teepees are either completely open in the front or have some type of closure. Like some windows, these can be in the form of tie-back door flaps. There are some teepees that have snaps or zipper closures, however they're a bit more expensive than other options.

Bonus accessories

It's not unusual to buy a kids' teepee and be pleasantly surprised by its bonus accessories. Some are packaged with convenient carrying cases, and others might have decorative accents to personalize the tent like string LED lights.

Price

Teepees that are less than 5 feet tall cost around $40. Mid-size teepees that are 6 feet tall are closer to the $70 mark. The largest teepees available can reach 8 feet in height and can cost as much as $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. The canvas teepee seems a bit plain, so how do I personalize it for my child?

A. It's easy to jazz up a canvas teepee with fabric paint, though that means your kid will need to forgo playing inside while it dries. Another way to decorate the teepee is to adorn it with string lights, ribbons, or even holiday ornaments.

Q. Is there a way to better protect my kids' canvas teepee from stains?

A. Some parents spray teepees with water-resistant coating to keep spills and stains at bay. It's important to spray the outside as well as the inside, so you might use an entire can when you do it.

Kids' teepees we recommend

Best of the best: Pep Step's Teepee Toy for Kids

Our take: Taller, more spacious teepee made from BPA-free materials.

What we like: Giant 7-foot poles. Plenty of space for adults. Well-made and sturdy for years of play.

What we dislike: Best for indoor use only.

Best bang for your buck: Little Dove's Foldable Teepee Play Tent

Our take: Affordable tent on the smaller side that's ideal for small spaces or apartment living.

What we like: Comes with a carrying case. Easy to set up -- even kids can handle it on their own.

What we dislike: Base can slide around on hardwood floors.

Choice 3: TazzToys' Teepee Tent for Kids

Our take: Waterproof tent base ensures cleanup after spills and messes is quick and easy.

What we like: Thick, well-made canvas. Comes with LED string lights. Charming windows and hands-free carrying case.

What we dislike: Might not be as sturdy as more expensive teepees.

