The best keto bar

The keto, or ketogenic, diet has become extremely popular in recent years. That's because it not only helps you drop weight quickly but also offers a variety of other health benefits. Sticking to the diet isn't always easy because you have to drastically cut the number of carbs you eat each day. That can make finding snacks and quick meals a real challenge. But with keto bars, you have food that's specifically designed to have the right macronutrients, so you never have to worry about whether they fit the diet. They're low in carbs, and they also contain plenty of fat, which leaves you feeling full for a long time.

Continue reading our buying guide to pick up all the tips you need to choose the best keto bars for your diet. We've included some specific product recommendations, too. Our top pick is the Zenwise Health Keto Crave Energy Bar, which only has five net carbs per serving, and it also contains plenty of fat to give the bars a satisfying texture and good flavor.

Considerations when choosing keto bars

Net carbs

On the keto diet, you're usually not supposed to eat more than 20 to 50 grams of net carbs per day. It's important to understand the difference between the different kinds of carbs to determine if a keto bar is a good fit for your diet or not. Net carbs are the ones that your body processes and converts to energy, which are mainly sugars and starches. They're different than the carbs that come from fiber and sugar alcohols because your body doesn't break the latter down during digestion.

To be a good fit for your diet, a keto bar shouldn't have more than five grams of net carbs per serving.

Fiber content

Your body doesn't break down fiber when digesting it, which means fiber doesn't affect your blood sugar -- that's why fiber doesn't count as a net carb. But fiber can help promote healthy digestion, so it's usually recommended that your diet include 25 to 31 grams of fiber per day. When you're following a high-fat diet like keto, though, you often don't consume enough fiber. For the healthiest option, look for keto bars with at least five grams of fiber per serving.

Sugar alcohol

Like fiber, some sugar alcohols like xylitol, erythritol, and mannitol aren't broken down during digestion. But there are some others, including sorbitol, maltitol, glycerin, and isomalt, that can affect your blood sugar. Their carb count should only be counted by half, though. So six carb grams of sorbitol would only count as three net carbs.

Not all keto bars contain sugar alcohols, but if you choose a brand that does, be sure to calculate how many net carbs you're eating.

Features

Protein

Most keto bars contain some type of protein, usually totaling eight to 16 grams. Protein sources can differ. Some bars use collagen-based protein, while others feature grass-fed whey. You can also find keto bars that contain soy, pea, or other plant-based proteins. Some keto bars use nuts as a protein source, which can also provide a good amount of fat.

Stevia

Keto bars that are free of sugar alcohol usually feature stevia instead. Stevia is an all-natural plant-based sweetener that doesn't contain any calories and won't affect your blood sugar level. It can help improve the flavor of a keto bar because it's much sweeter than actual sugar.

MCT oil

MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil is often included in keto bars to provide healthy fat. Look for bars that contain MCT oil that comes from coconuts for the most health benefits.

Dairy-free

A keto diet allows for whole-fat dairy, but people can be sensitive to dairy products or lactose intolerant. The good news is you can find some keto bars that are dairy-free, so you don't have to worry about your snack upsetting your stomach. If you're avoiding dairy products, carefully read the label of any bars you're considering to ensure they're completely dairy-free.

Flavors

You're not going to want to eat keto bars if they don't taste good. Fortunately, they're available in a range of flavors. Chocolate and vanilla are the most common options, but you can find options that are even more flavorful like chocolate peanut butter, chocolate brownie, birthday cake, mint chocolate, and cookies and cream.

Price

Keto bars are available in boxes that usually contain at least 10 bars and cost between $17 and $40. Those with lower-quality ingredients usually range from $17 to $25. Mid-range options tend to cost between $25 and $30. Bars with the highest-quality ingredients range from $30 to $40.

FAQ

Q. When should I eat keto bars?

A. You can eat a keto bar anytime you're feeling hungry throughout the day, but it makes an especially good post-workout snack.

Q. Can I use a keto bar as a meal replacement?

A. Some keto bars can be used as a meal replacement when you don't have time to eat -- but that's not true of all bars. Be sure that any bar you plan to use as a meal replacement contains enough vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to make it a healthy meal.

Keto bars we recommend

Best of the best: Zenwise Health Keto Crave Energy Bar

Our take: These bars stand out for their excellent flavor and texture; though they are pricier than much of the competition.

What we like: Features a combination of almond butter, cacao butter, and MCT oil, and it doesn't contain any added sugar. Offers five net carbs and 16 grams of fat. Contains stevia to add sweetness. Flavor and texture are better than most other bars.

What we dislike: The bars are fairly small but still rather expensive.

Best bang for your buck: NEOH Low Carb Protein Bar

Our take: A more budget-friendly keto bar option that still manages to deliver on taste.

What we like: Some buyers believe it tastes like a Crunch bar. Contains one gram of sugar, eight grams of protein, two net carbs, and just 90 calories. Gluten-free formula.

What we dislike: Bars aren't that big, and the limited number of calories can mean you're not full for long after eating.

Choice 3: Stoka Nutrition Vanilla Almond and Coco Almond Stoka Bars

Our take: An excellent bar for the keto diet with a gluten-, soy-, and whey-free formula that's available in several flavors.

What we like: Contains four net carbs and nine grams of protein. Offers excellent flavor and a satisfying texture. Can keep you full for longer periods. Available in three flavors as well as in a variety pack.

What we dislike: Bars do contain sugar alcohol. Some buyers find they crumble easily.

