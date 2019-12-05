The best iPhone 6 case

Choosing a case for your iPhone 6 probably feels like a monumental task, considering how many options you have. However, it doesn't have to be too difficult, so long as you know what factors to take into account when making your choice. Not only should a good iPhone 6 case protect your smartphone, but it should also be attractive and perhaps offer additional features to make your daily life a little easier.

If you're in the market for a new iPhone 6, keep reading. Our useful buying guide contains expert advice and reviews of some favorites. Our top pick, the Spigen Tough Armor Case, can take more punishment than almost any of its competitors.

Considerations when choosing iPhone 6 cases

Case types

Rugged cases are best for those with active lifestyles. They fully cover your iPhone and are extremely shock absorbent. Some also have tabs that cover the iPhone's ports in order to protect them. The majority of these cases are dustproof and waterproof.

Shell iPhone 6 cases protect the phone from scratches, but they may not do a good job of protecting it against falls. They are quite lightweight, and they don't add too much bulk to the body of your phone.

Sport cases are best for those who spend a lot of time at the gym. They're water-resistant and even protect your phone against sweat. A few of them also include a convenient armband for keeping your phone close during a workout.

Bumper case models wrap around every edge of your iPhone 6, but they don't cover the back of the phone or the screen. They're intended to protect all four corners of the phone from damage, which are some of the most vulnerable parts of the iPhone 6.

Pouch iPhone 6 cases consist of a small sleeve that your iPhone can slide in and out of. These cases don't change the overall design or aesthetics of your phone, but they can be a bit inconvenient because you have to remove the phone before every use.

Materials

Polyurethane is a plastic that's easy to grip, though less durable than many other materials.

Polycarbonate plastic is similar to polyurethane, though it's generally more durable. It's lightweight and rarely cracks or chips.

Metal is durable and expensive for an iPhone 6 case. It's also somewhat heavy and can at times weaken your phone's signal.

Wood is stylish and innovative. Unfortunately it's relatively expensive and not as good at protecting your hardware as many other options.

Silicone is one of the most common iPhone case materials. It's reasonably priced and moderately durable. It can be somewhat bulky and doesn't always come in a lot of different colors.

Leather is elegant and attractive, waterproof, and quite durable. It's also one of the most expensive materials for an iPhone 6 case.

Fit

Any iPhone 6 case you consider should have a cutout at the back for the phone's camera lens, cutouts or buttons on the side for volume control, and bottom access for the charger port and headphone jack.

Features

Wallet feature

Some iPhone 6 cases include built-in sleeves or flaps to hold IDs, credit cards, or even cash. This is a welcome feature for those who don't always want to carry a purse or a wallet.

Screen protection

Though most iPhone 6 cases don't include a free screen protector, many have wraparound sides that protect the screen from contact when dropped. If you're lucky enough to find an iPhone 6 case that includes a clear screen protector, you probably want to snap it up.

Appearance

While you should be able to find an iPhone 6 case in almost any color or design, you can also get a personalized case that includes almost any image you desire. Some are embellished with beads, crystals, or rhinestones. Choosing your iPhone case is all about self-expression.

Price

Most iPhone 6 cases cost between $10 and $60. $10 iPhone 6 cases are basic plastic models that may not be as durable as more expensive cases. For $30, you can get a solid polycarbonate plastic case that might include a free screen protector. If you spend $60 or more, you can expect to get a premium leather or wood case of high quality.

FAQ

Q. Can I use an iPhone 6 case for an iPhone 6S and vice versa?

A. The majority of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S cases are interchangeable. However, the iPhone 6S is a little bit thicker and wider, which means a few cases may not be able to make the switch.

Q. Do iPhone 6 cases include a warranty?

A. Not usually. However, if a warranty is important to you, you can certainly find a case you like that includes one.

iPhone 6 cases we recommend

Best of the best: Spigen's Tough Armor Case

Our take: If you want the toughest iPhone 6 case around, look no further than this model.

What we like: Easy-to-grip design and sturdy polycarbonate construction make this a top pick.

What we dislike: The screen may be damaged if dropped face-down with too much force.

Best bang for your buck: Maxboost's HyperPro Case

Our take: A great case for basic daily use if you don't want to spend too much.

What we like: Rubberized TPU makes the case unlikely to slip out of your hands. Sleek and thin design.

What we dislike: The case can attract dust easily.

Choice 3: Luvvitt's Ultra Armor Case

Our take: A good inexpensive case, though it can be a bit slippery to hold.

What we like: Openings for the flash and buttons are nice and big. Raised corners improve hold.

What we dislike: Shock absorption could be improved.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.