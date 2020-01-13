The best hypoallergenic comforter

Few things beat the warmth and luxury of a down comforter-- unless, of course, you're allergic to feathers. Sleep comfortably, and sneeze-free, by investing in a hypoallergenic comforter instead.

Hypoallergenic comforters offer the perks of down comforters by using alternative materials. In lieu of feathers, you'll find a broad range of textiles including bamboo, microfiber, and organic cotton, to name a few. Hypoallergenic comforters are also designed to keep other allergens at bay, namely mold, mildew, pollen, and dust.

A good night's rest is a top priority, so keep reading our buying guide on hypoallergenic comforters to choose one for your bed. We're including our top choice, Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter, which is made with microfiber down alternative and has a reversible design.

Considerations when choosing hypoallergenic comforters

Allergies and sensitivities

Hypoallergenic comforters help keep allergies at bay, though they won't resolve your sensitivities. Rather, they're part of a collective effort to improve your sleep quality and breathing experience. That's why experts recommend that you minimize cross-contamination by showering and changing your clothes before using your hypoallergenic comforter. This helps prevent the spread of pollen, dirt, dust mites, and even odors to your bedroom.

Comforter materials

For warmth: If you'd like a warm hypoallergenic comforter, invest in one stuffed with organic wool or polyester fiberfill. Bear in mind that thicker doesn't always mean warmer; many thin comforters are warmer than fluffier ones.

For cooling: Those who experience night sweats or use a hypoallergenic comforter in warmer weather should consider something made from cooling and breathable materials. Silk-filled or organic cotton comforters are often preferred. Some loosely packed polyester fiberfill comforters are also popular.

For comfort: Those with sensitive skin should choose a hypoallergenic comforter with soft shell materials. Microfiber has a smooth, velvety finish, and organic cotton has a naturally soft, non-irritating weave.

Features

Filling

No matter which filling you choose, pay attention to the loft to determine how warm the comforter will be. Generally speaking, the higher the count, which ranges between 500 and 800 fill, the warmer the comforter is.

Thread count

Hypoallergenic comforters with higher thread counts are more successful at keeping out allergens. To create an effective barrier, aim for a thread count of 400 or higher.

Stitching

Stitching patterns on hypoallergenic comforters help maintain an even distribution of filling. Top-quality comforters have baffle-box stitching that resembles a giant grid. The stitching should be well-secured to prevent popping and snagging.

Price

Hypoallergenic comforters that are light or have less filling may cost as little as $40, but the average price actually hovers between $50 to $190. Top-quality comforters, including those from designer brands, can cost between $250 and $1,500.

FAQ

Q. Will I be able to find a hypoallergenic comforter for my bed size?

A. Most manufacturers offer a full range of hypoallergenic comforters for all bed sizes. There are a few brands with a more limited selection, however. If in doubt, refer to the measurements to see whether a comforter would fit your bed.

Q. Are there any travel hypoallergenic comforters on the market?

A. Not really, unless you consider lightweight compact comforters that may fit into luggage. If that's not an option, your best bet is to invest in a hypoallergenic pillow case as a temporary solution. While it won't be as effective as a comforter, at the very least, you can protect your face and head from some allergens.

Hypoallergenic comforters we recommend

Best of the best: Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter

Our take: A comforter worthy of a five-star hotel featuring quality construction and premium materials.

What we like: This popular midweight comforter suits cold and warm temperatures alike. The filling is distributed well and doesn't bunch up.

What we dislike: Some consumers feel the sizes run smaller than expected.

Best bang for your buck: Utopia Bedding Quilted Comforter Duvet Insert

Our take: Super soft with a plush, luxurious feel. Budget-friendly without compromising on quality.

What we like: Wins over consumers with its fluffiness, which won't flatten, even when washed.

What we dislike: Could be a bit more breathable.

Choice 3: Beckham Luxury Linens Hotel Collection 1300 Series

Our take: An affordable option for a warm comforter; available in 10 colors.

What we like: Top-quality stitching won't break or pull, even after washing or heavy use.

What we dislike: Extremely warm, so probably not best for those who are looking for a cooling or lightweight option.

