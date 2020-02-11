Whether you know them as hopper balls, space hoppers, or hippity hops, folks of all ages can have hours of fun playing on these giant inflatable balls. Simply sit astride, grab the handles, and you're ready to get bouncing.

How do you find the best hopper ball? Keep reading to learn more about these delightfully retro toys and see our top models. Our number one choice is the WALIKI Hopper Ball, which is extremely durable and available in a wide range of sizes.

Considerations when choosing hopper balls

Size

Hopper balls range in size from around 15 inches across (at the widest part of the sphere) to 29 inches across. Small 15- to 16-inch balls are best suited to preschoolers, whereas large 26- to 29-inch hoppers are perfect for teenagers and adults. Most hopper balls list the recommended age range for each size so you can choose accordingly. This is based on average heights for each age group, so if your child is significantly shorter or taller than average, you may need to size down or up, respectively.

Weight limit

It's important to check the weight limit of your chosen hopper ball. Small hoppers designed for little kids may have a maximum weight limit under 100 pounds, while adult models can usually hold 300 pounds or more. If you exceed the maximum-weight limit, the ball could pop as you bounce, potentially causing an injury.

Material

The majority of hopper balls on the market today are made from PVC or a similar plastic, although you can find some synthetic rubber options. The original hopper balls were made from natural rubber, but this has fallen out of favor due to cost, even though it is more durable. More important than the material itself is the thickness of the material, since space hoppers made using thick material last longer and are less prone to punctures. Unfortunately, you're unlikely to be able to gauge material thickness until you see your hopper ball in person.

Features

Handles

The handle is a vital part of a hopper ball -- without it you wouldn't be able to bounce with the ball. Some hippity hops feature a single closed loop handle, and others have two separate straight handles.

Design

You can find hopper balls with faces, Disney character designs, tie-dye effect, and simple plain colors. Since most hoppers are fairly similar, choose one with a design you like.

Pump

It's far quicker and easier to inflate a hopper ball with a hand or foot pump than by mouth. A large number of space hoppers include pumps as extras.

Price

Considering how fun they are to play on, space hoppers aren't especially expensive -- expect to pay somewhere between $10 and $30, depending on size and quality.

FAQ

Q. Is using a hopper ball a good form of exercise?

A. Yes, absolutely. Not only is bouncing on a hopper ball fun, it provides both cardiovascular and strength exercise. It raises your heart rate to increase your stamina and heart health and helps build muscle, particularly in the legs and core.

Q. When was the hopper ball invented?

A. The hopper ball was invented in Italy in the 1960s by Aquilino Cosani. It was first released in the U.S. in 1968 under the name Hoppity Hop and subsequently in the U.K. in 1969, branded as the Space Hopper. Hopper balls were extremely popular in the 1970s and have maintained a lesser though steady popularity ever since.

Hopper balls we recommend

Best of the best: WALIKI's Hopper Ball

Our take: A solid hopper ball with a full handle that's easy for kids of all ages to grip.

What we like: Available in child and adult sizes so nobody has to miss out on the fun. Cartoon face design appeals to kids. Double-action hand pump included.

What we dislike: Some buyers didn't receive the color they were expecting.

Best bang for your buck: SueSport's Hopper Ball

Our take: This affordable hopper ball comes in two sizes and three bold primary colors.

What we like: Choose from 18- and 22-inch options. Designs are fairly neutral and appeal to a wide range of children. Hand pump included. Textured handles for grip.

What we dislike: Buyers report size variation between colors.

Choice 3: AppleRound's Space Hopper Ball

Our take: Teens and adults can enjoy this large 28-inch hippity hop that holds up to 300 pounds.

What we like: Thick and durable. Meets all ASTM safety standards. Closed handle for easy gripping. Includes a two-way hand pump.

What we dislike: Occasional issues with leaking air, but it doesn't seem to be a common issue.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.