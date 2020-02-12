The best hand cream

No matter the season, dry hands are an uncomfortable reality that many of us face due to frequent washing, contact with chemicals, or a bevy of other causes. Investing in a good hand cream ensures that your skin stays moisturized, soft, and healthy no matter what it endures. An effective hand cream can also work to slough off rough patches and repair damaged cells while maintaining suppleness.

To learn more about how to find the right hand cream for you, keep reading our buying guide. We've made sure to include helpful tips along with a few product recommendations at the end. Our favorite is a sumptuous lavender hand cream by top brand L'Occitane en Provence, which hydrates skin without the greasy feeling.

Considerations when choosing hand creams

Ingredients

Dry hands can be caused by cold weather, which often dehydrates skin due to the lack of humidity in the air. Common culprits also include hard water with a high concentration of minerals and diets low in omega-3 fatty acids. While eating salmon and avocados can help remedy this, make sure to look out for these useful ingredients as you shop around for hand creams:

Humectants, such as honey, aloe vera, and glycerin, attract and lock in moisture.

Otherwise known as lipid molecules, ceramides are found in the top layer of skin and can be helpful for environmental dryness.

Essential fatty oils are effective for chronically dry skin due to their hydrating nature and can include olive oil, argan oil, or avocado oil.

Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) slough off dead cells effectively while softening skin.

Vitamin C and E are inflammation-reducing antioxidants that also fight against aging, wrinkles, and sun damage.



Type

Hand creams come in three major varieties: lotion, ointment, and cream. Lotions are the most lightweight and suitable for warmer climates, while creams are heavier and more moisturizing. Ointments are the thickest formula, providing maximum protection from dryness and cracking.

Features

Exfoliation

If you suffer from flaky hands, look out for formulas that contain AHAs, which will allow dead skin to shed off and reveal smooth layers beneath.

SPF

Choose a daytime cream for UVA/UVB protection and a minimum of SPF 30, since the skin on your hands is just as delicate as the skin on your face.

Additional benefits

While some hand creams focus on one problem area, choosing one with multiple benefits can help maximize your value. For instance, many hydrating formulas offer sun protection, and exfoliating formulas often contain brightening ingredients.

Packaging

Hand creams generally come in easy-to-dispense squeeze tubes that apply product with precision and minimal waste. (Pump-based hand creams, on the other hand, don't offer as much control.) Ointments and thick creams may come in tubs, which makes for easy application but also promotes the spread of germs, as you'll be dipping your fingers in the tub every time you use your cream.

Fragrance

Many hand creams have a fragrance, but artificial scents can impact sensitive skin and cause irritation. If you have sensitive skin, opt for fragrance-free formulas to avoid itchiness and cracks.

Price

Hand creams start at $5 and can run up to $30. For up to $10, you can get a basic moisturizing hand cream, whereas between $11 and $20, you can find higher-quality products with anti-aging benefits. Hand creams priced from $20 to $30 often contain more luxurious ingredients, multiple benefits, and high-end moisturizing agents.

FAQ

Q. If I have sensitive skin, what kind of hand cream should I choose?

A. Fragrance can be a common irritant to sensitive skin, so look for unscented options with natural ingredients, especially soothing ones, such as aloe vera.

Q. How often should I apply my hand cream?

A. At least once a day, but this may increase depending on how dry your skin is, the climate you live in, and whether you wash your hands frequently.

Hand creams we recommend

Best of the best: L'Occitane en Provence's Lavender Hand Cream

Our take: L'Occitane offers the most decadent hand cream that you could invest in, thanks to deep hydration and a soothing, all-natural lavender scent.

What we like: A premium formula that hydrates without the greasy aftermath. A light texture and a shea butter base make this cream appropriate for most skin types.

What we dislike: It doesn't work as well on cracked skin, which may require a heavier cream or a larger quantity.

Best bang for your buck: Cetaphil's Moisturizing Cream

Our take: Cetaphil offers a quality hand cream for a reasonable price. This dermatologist-vetted cream is appropriate for the most finicky skin types, thanks to its non-irritating ingredients.

What we like: Fragrance-free and absorbs into dehydrated skin fast, providing long-lasting moisture. Large 8.8-ounce size lasts.

What we dislike: Some users feel that the formula has a greasy feel, but this complaint is rare.

Choice 3: Yu-Be's Moisturizing Skin Cream

Our take: This Japanese brand offers a versatile but highly concentrated moisturizer that's suitable for hands, face, and body. There are zero artificial fragrances or colors, and it comes in a generous 2.2-ounce jar.

What we like: A non-greasy but potent and vitamin-enriched formula that kicks dry skin to the curb. Those with sensitive skin will love the non-synthetic ingredient list, which includes camphor and glycerin.

What we dislike: The jar forces you to scoop with your hand, which invites bacteria in and makes for a messier application.

Naima Karp is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.